Bajaj Housing Finance, Bajaj Finance shares in focus after Q2 updates; key details

Recent debutant Bajaj Housing Finance and its promoter Bajaj Finance Ltd are in focus on Friday morning after the two NBFCs gave business updates for the September quarter.

In a brief note, Bajaj Housing Finance said its assets under management (AUM) crossed Rs 1,00,000 crore in the second quarter of FY25. The AUM grew 26 per cent to Rs 1,02,550 crore as of September 30. This is against Rs 81,215 crore as on September 30, 2023. The AUM in Q2FY25 grew Rs 5,480 crore in value terms, in line with the previous two quarters, the HFC said.

"The company’s Loan Assets (AR) stood at approximately Rs 89,860 crore as of 30 September 2024 as compared to Rs 70,954 crore as of 30 September 2023," it said.

In the case of Bajaj Finance, the NBFC said its customer franchise stood at 92.09 million at the end of September quarter compared with 76.56 million in the year-ago quarter. In Q2FY25, the NBFC added 3.88 million customers.

Bajaj Finance said its new loans booked grew 14 per cent to 9.69 million in Q2FY25 compared with 8.53 million in Q2FY24.

"Assets under management (AUM) grew 29 per cent to approximately Rs 3,73,900 crore as of 30 September 2024 as compared to Rs 2,90,264 crore as of 30 September 2023. AUM in Q2FY25 grew approximately Rs 19,700 crore. Net liquidity surplus stood at approximately Rs 20,100 crore as of 30 September 2024," Bajaj Finance said.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Finance said its deposits book stood at Rs 66,100 crore as of September 30, 2024, compared with Rs 54,821 crore as of September 30, 2023, a growth of 21 per cent.

Bajaj Finance shares have delivered a flattish return in 2024 so far against a 14 per cent jump in the BSE Sensex during the same period. Bajaj Housing Finance is off its recent high of Rs 188.45 apiece, but has more than doubled over its IPO issue price of Rs 70. The stock got listed on September 16.