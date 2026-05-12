Shares of IT majors such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and HCL Technologies slipped to their 52-week lows today as IT stocks came under intense selling pressure a day after OpenAI said it was launching a new company backed by more than $4 billion to help organisations build and deploy AI.

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The AI disruption fears came back to haunt the Dalal Street today as IT shares topped the losers list on both BSE and NSE. The BSE IT index slipped 1048 pts or 3.67% to Rs 27,485 and the Nifty IT index crashed 1094 pts or 3.73% to 28,234.

Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS, HCL Technologies and Wipro were the top losers in the IT sector, falling up to 4.44%.

In fact, Infosys, TCS and HCL Technologies shares hit their fresh 52-week lows today.

Shares of Infosys fell to a 52-week low of Rs 1123.10 in the current session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4.62 crore. Later, the stock ended 3.09% lower at Rs 1140.35.

TCS shares also slipped to a 52 week low of Rs 2283.05. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 8.32 lakh crore. The IT stock ended 3.84% lower at Rs 2300.65.

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HCL Technologies stock also fell to a yearly low of Rs 1142.65. The stock ended 4.11% lower at Rs 1145.80.

Here's a look at what analysts said on the outlook of Infosys, TCS and HCL Technologies shares.

HCL Technologies

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 1120, while resistance stands at Rs 1185. A decisive breakout above Rs 1185 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 1220. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 1120 –Rs 1220 range."

Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "HCL Technologies remains in a strong bearish trend after breaking multiple support zones and recently hitting a fresh 52-week low near 1140–1150. Immediate support is placed at Rs 1120, followed by major long-term support near Rs 1080. Resistance levels are seen at Rs 1200–1220, then Rs 1260 and Rs 1335 near the 50 EMA zone. Future outlook remains weak unless the stock reclaims and sustains above Rs 1260, while positional traders should stay cautious until a higher high and higher low structure starts forming."

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TCS

Patel said, "Support is placed at Rs 2240, while resistance stands at Rs 2415. A decisive breakout above Rs 2415 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 2445. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 2240–Rs 2445 range."

On TCS, Jagad said, "Technically, the stock remains in a strong downtrend, trading below all key EMAs with bearish alignment visible on the weekly chart. The recent breakdown below major support zones confirms continuation of bearish sentiment, while rising volatility suggests cautious trading ahead. Immediate support is placed around the Rs 2,250–2,200 zone, whereas resistance is seen near Rs 2,450–2,500. Unless the stock reclaims key moving averages, rallies may continue to face selling pressure."

Infosys

"Support is placed at Rs 1100, while resistance stands at Rs 1195. A decisive breakout above Rs 1195 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 1265. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 1100– Rs 1265 range," said Patel.

On the outlook of Infosys, Jagad said, "Infosys is hovering near a crucial long-term support zone around Rs 1,120–1,150 after witnessing a sharp correction from higher levels. The stock is highlighting a weak technical structure and sustained bearish momentum. RSI has slipped near the oversold territory, indicating exhaustion in selling pressure, though confirmation of reversal is still absent. A decisive breakdown below the current support zone could trigger further downside towards Rs 1,050 levels. On the upside, any pullback may face resistance near Rs 1,250–1,300 where key EMAs are placed. Until the stock forms a stable base and regains major resistance levels, the broader trend is likely to remain cautious to negative."