BT Closing Bell | Sensex, Nifty deepen selloff; Rs 16 lakh crore m-cap eroded in 4 days

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty extended their slide for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, pressured by a record-low rupee and elevated crude oil prices amid lingering uncertainty surrounding the fragile US-Iran ceasefire.

At close on Tuesday, the Sensex plunged 1456.04 points, or 1.92 per cent, to settle at 74,559.24, while the Nifty slumped 436.30 points, or 1.83 per cent, to close at 23,379.55.

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The domestic indices suffered a sharp decline in the past four sessions, eroding around Rs 16 lakh crore. Investor wealth, as reflected in the BSE’s market cap, plunged to Rs 456.40 lakh crore, down from Rs 472.46 lakh crore recorded days ago on May 6, when markets ended in the green.

Top gainers & losers

Among Sensex constituents, Tech Mahindra emerged as the top loser, falling 4.44% to Rs 1392.35. Adani Ports followed with a 4.39% drop, while HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Titan and Bharat Electronics (BEL) declined 4.11%, 3.84%, 3.60% and 3.51%, respectively.

While State Bank of India (SBI) was the only gainer on the 30-pack index, edging up 0.12% to Rs 974.70

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