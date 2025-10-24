BEL, BDL, GRSE, Mazagon, Data Patterns: Why these defence stocks are in focus today

Defence stocks such as Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Astra Microwave and Data Patterns, among others, are in focus on Friday morning as they are seen benefitting from the Rs 79,000 crore proposals approved by Defence Acquisition Council (DAC). The orders are for Nag missiles (Army), Landing Platform Docks (LPD), torpedoes & naval guns (Navy), and long-range target systems (Air Force), which are seen boosting indigenous manufacturing.

Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders (GRSE), BHEL and Larsen & Toubro are also seen as beneficiaries. The approvals were granted during a meeting held at South Block, New Delhi, on October 23, 2025.

For the Indian Army, the council accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the procurement of the Nag Missile System (Tracked) Mk-II (NAMIS), Ground-Based Mobile ELINT System (GBMES), and High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs) with material-handling cranes. The NAMIS will bolster the Army’s ability to neutralise enemy armoured vehicles, bunkers, and fortifications, while the GBMES will enable round-the-clock electronic intelligence gathering. The induction of HMVs will enhance logistics mobility across diverse terrains.

For the Indian Navy, AoN was granted for the procurement of Landing Platform Docks (LPDs), 30mm Naval Surface Guns (NSGs), Advanced Lightweight Torpedoes (ALWTs), Electro-Optical Infrared Search and Track Systems, and smart ammunition for the 76mm Super Rapid Gun Mount. The LPDs will strengthen amphibious and joint operations with the Army and Air Force and also support peacekeeping, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief missions. The indigenously developed ALWT, designed by DRDO’s Naval Science and Technological Laboratory, is capable of engaging conventional, nuclear, and midget submarines. The 30mm NSG acquisition will enhance the Navy’s and Coast Guard’s capabilities for low-intensity maritime and anti-piracy operations.

For the Indian Air Force, AoN was accorded for the Collaborative Long-Range Target Saturation/Destruction System (CLRTS/DS) and other projects. The CLRTS/DS is designed for autonomous take-off, navigation, detection, payload delivery, and landing, significantly improving precision strike and reconnaissance capabilities.

The DAC approvals marked another step in strengthening India’s defence preparedness and advancing self-reliance under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.