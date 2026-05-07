Grasim, L&T and BEL: Trading strategy for three stocks| Daily Calls on BTTV

Grasim, L&T and BEL: Shares of Grasim, L&T and BEL featured on the 'Daily Calls' show on BTTV on May 7, 2026. Nilesh Jain, VP- Head of Technical and Derivative research, Centrum Finverse (INH000018337) replied to investors' and traders' queries on these stocks.

Grasim

Caller Rishikesh asked for Jain's views on Grasim and L&T for one year. Jain said Grasim has seen very good momentum. He is bullish on cement pack as whole. It is trading near all time high level. If it breaks above Rs 2,980 then it can reach a further level of Rs 3100 to Rs 3200. It looks good on charts. Buy on decline should be the strategy

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L&T

The stock can reach Rs 4500 to Rs 4800 in a year. One should keep a stop loss of Rs 3600.

BEL

Caller Anant asked for outlook for BEL stock for five years

Jain said it is a good stock for portfolio. One can expect a CAGR of 15% to 20% on the counter for a period of three to five years. Rs 400 is a strong support. A break above Rs 480 will provide upside toward Rs 500 to Rs 550 levels .

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