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BEML, Data Patterns, L&T Finance: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, target prices & stop loss

BEML, Data Patterns, L&T Finance: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, target prices & stop loss

BEML1,908.50(1.82%)

Axis Direct said that BEML confirmed a 'flag' formation breakout on the daily chart on a closing basis, accompanied by huge volumes, indicating a resumption of the prior uptrend.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026 8:46 AM IST
BEML, Data Patterns, L&T Finance: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, target prices & stop lossL&T Finance has decisively surpassed the down-sloping trendline breakout at Rs 321 from the past couple of months, said the brokerage.

Indian equity benchmark indices settled lower on Tuesday on the back of muted global cues led by the elevated crude oil prices and rising bond yields. The rising geopolitical tensions are weighing on the market sentiments. The BSE Sensex tanked 492.70 points, or 0.63 per cent, to close at 77,235.46, while NSE's Nifty50 plunged 132.75 points, or 0.55 per cent, to end at 24,154.90 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks including Data Patterns (India) Ltd, BEML and L&T Finance Holdings are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Direct has to say on them ahead of Wednesday's trading session:

L&T Finance Holdings | Buy | Target Price: Rs 335-345 | Stop Loss: Rs 315
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd has decisively surpassed the down-sloping trendline breakout at Rs 321 from the past couple of months. This breakout is accompanied by huge volumes, indicating increased participation. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs. These averages are also inching up along with the price rise, which reconfirms the bullish trend. The daily "Bollinger Band" buy signal indicates increased momentum. The daily and weekly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 335-345 and its downside support zone is the Rs 318-313 levels.

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Data Patterns (India) | Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,900-5,000 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,635
With the current close, Data Patterns has decisively surpassed its multiple resistance levels from the past three weeks on a closing basis indicating resumption of the prior uptrend. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs. These averages are also inching up along with the price rise, which reconfirms the bullish trend. The daily, weekly, and monthly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 4,900-5,000, and its downside support zone is the Rs 4,650-4,625 levels.

BEML | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,050-2,100 | Stop Loss: 1910
BEML Ltd confirmed a 'flag' formation breakout on the daily chart at the Rs 1,945 on a closing basis, accompanied by huge volumes, indicating a resumption of the prior uptrend. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs. These averages are also inching up along with the price rise, which reconfirms the bullish trend. The daily, weekly, and monthly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 2,050-2,100, and its downside support zone is the Rs 1,930-1,895  levels.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 19, 2026 8:46 AM IST
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