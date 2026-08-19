BEML, Data Patterns, L&T Finance: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, target prices & stop loss

L&T Finance Holdings | Buy | Target Price: Rs 335-345 | Stop Loss: Rs 315

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd has decisively surpassed the down-sloping trendline breakout at Rs 321 from the past couple of months. This breakout is accompanied by huge volumes, indicating increased participation. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs. These averages are also inching up along with the price rise, which reconfirms the bullish trend. The daily "Bollinger Band" buy signal indicates increased momentum. The daily and weekly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 335-345 and its downside support zone is the Rs 318-313 levels.

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Data Patterns (India) | Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,900-5,000 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,635

With the current close, Data Patterns has decisively surpassed its multiple resistance levels from the past three weeks on a closing basis indicating resumption of the prior uptrend. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs. These averages are also inching up along with the price rise, which reconfirms the bullish trend. The daily, weekly, and monthly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 4,900-5,000, and its downside support zone is the Rs 4,650-4,625 levels.



BEML | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,050-2,100 | Stop Loss: 1910

BEML Ltd confirmed a 'flag' formation breakout on the daily chart at the Rs 1,945 on a closing basis, accompanied by huge volumes, indicating a resumption of the prior uptrend. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs. These averages are also inching up along with the price rise, which reconfirms the bullish trend. The daily, weekly, and monthly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 2,050-2,100, and its downside support zone is the Rs 1,930-1,895 levels.