BEML Q1 earnings: Net loss narrows to Rs 27 crore, revenue rises 29%

Shares of BEML Ltd, a leading manufacturer of mining equipment, rail coaches and defence platforms, were trading on a flat note even as the PSU firm narrowed its loss in Q1 and recommended revised Final Dividend of Rs. 12.28/- per equity share of face value for the financial year 2025-26.

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BEML reported a loss of Rs 27 crore in Q1 against Rs 64-crore loss in the year ago period. Loss narrowed on a one-time exceptional gain of Rs 33 Cr Vs Nil (YoY). Revenue rose 29.3% to Rs 820 crore in Q1 against Rs 634 crore in Q1 of the previous fiscal.