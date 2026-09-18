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BEML share price: PSU stock rises 5% after Rs 5,400 crore order win; key details

BEML share price: PSU stock rises 5% after Rs 5,400 crore order win; key details

BEML2,074.20(3.02%)

BEML is a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence and operates across defence and aerospace, mining and construction, and rail and metro segments.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 18, 2026 11:16 AM IST
BEML share price: PSU stock rises 5% after Rs 5,400 crore order win; key detailsBEML shares rose 5.36% on Friday, hitting a high of Rs 2,121, compared with their previous close of Rs 2,013.05. 

BEML Ltd shares rose 5% in Friday's trade after the state-owned defence and engineering company secured an order valued at over Rs 5,400 crore from the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) for the supply and maintenance of high-speed rolling stock and allied works for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Corridor.

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According to the company's exchange filing, the order has been awarded by NHSRCL and covers the supply and maintenance of high-speed rolling stock along with allied works for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor. BEML said the order forms part of its normal course of business.

BEML shares rose 5.36% on Friday, hitting a high of Rs 2,121, compared with their previous close of Rs 2,013.05.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project is India's first high-speed rail corridor and is being developed between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The latest order adds to BEML's involvement in the country's high-speed rail and transportation infrastructure segment.

BEML is a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence and operates across defence and aerospace, mining and construction, and rail and metro segments. The company manufactures a range of products and equipment across these sectors.

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The company said the order was secured from NHSRCL for both supply and maintenance activities, indicating that the contract covers not only the provision of high-speed rolling stock but also associated works linked to the project.

The development comes as BEML continues to participate in India's expanding rail and infrastructure ecosystem, with its rail and metro business forming one of the company's key operating segments.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 18, 2026 11:16 AM IST
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