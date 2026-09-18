Yatharth Hospital shares jump 20% in two days; what's behind the surge?

In an exchange filing, Yatharth Hospital said Advent has entered into a definitive agreement to invest Rs 3,150 crore of primary capital in the company.

Upon completion of the transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, Advent is expected to acquire a 24.9 per cent significant minority stake in Yatharth Hospital, the company said.

"Following the investment, the promoter, the Tyagi Family, will remain the Company's largest shareholder and continue to guide the Company's long-term vision, alongside a strong leadership team of healthcare and business professionals," it stated.

Yatharth Tyagi, Whole-time Director at Yatharth Hospitals, said, "Advent's investment marks a pivotal milestone in our journey and helps validate the strength of our platform and long-term vision. Beyond capital, Advent brings deep healthcare expertise, global insights, and a strong value-creation mindset that will, we believe, help accelerate our next phase of growth. Together, we aim to expand our reach, strengthen our capabilities, and build one of India’s leading healthcare networks while remaining committed to delivering high-quality outcomes for patients."

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Yatharth Hospital operates nine multi-speciality hospitals with around 2,800 beds, with an overall announced capacity of about 3,250 beds.

Pankaj Patwari, Managing Director at Advent, said, "This investment underscores Advent's deep and longstanding commitment to India’s healthcare sector, which we believe is entering a decade of structural growth as access expands, quality improves, and consolidation advances. We are pleased to partner with the Yatharth family, bringing our global healthcare expertise and experience investing in founder-led businesses to help support and accelerate the Company's next phase of growth."

As of June 2026, promoters held a 55.80 per cent stake in Yatharth Hospital.