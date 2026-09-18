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Aditya Birla Fashion arm raises stake to 100% in Urbano brand owner; stock reacts

Aditya Birla Fashion arm raises stake to 100% in Urbano brand owner; stock reacts

Imperial Online Services operates in the fashion, apparel and accessories segment and is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of fashion apparel through both online and offline channels under the Urbano brand.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 18, 2026 10:56 AM IST
Aditya Birla Fashion arm raises stake to 100% in Urbano brand owner; stock reactsAccording to the filing, Imperial's revenue stood at Rs 119.38 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 97.93 crore in FY25 and Rs 66.78 crore in FY24.

Aditya Birla Digital Fashion Ventures Ltd (ABDFVL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, has acquired an additional 15.62% equity stake in Imperial Online Services Pvt Ltd, taking its holding in the company to 100%. Following the acquisition, Imperial Online Services has become a wholly owned subsidiary of ABDFVL and consequently a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail.

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The transaction was completed through a cash consideration and was carried out in accordance with the terms of the Share Subscription and Shareholders' Agreement dated July 11, 2022, which provided for pre-defined milestones for increasing ABDFVL's stake in Imperial through stake purchase/secondary transactions. The filing said no regulatory approvals were required for the transaction. The shares were acquired as per the agreed terms and conditions under the agreement.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail shares were almost flat in Thursday's trade. The stock opened at Rs 50.69, compared with its previous close of Rs 50.51, and touched an intraday high of Rs 50.69 and a low of Rs 50.08.

Imperial Online Services operates in the fashion, apparel and accessories segment and is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of fashion apparel through both online and offline channels under the Urbano brand. According to the filing, Imperial's revenue stood at Rs 119.38 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 97.93 crore in FY25 and Rs 66.78 crore in FY24.

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The target company's total paid-up equity share capital stood at Rs 1.30 crore as of the date of the filing. The company has now become wholly owned by ABDFVL, following the increase in the latter's holding from 84.38% to 100%.

The latest acquisition further consolidates Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail's ownership of the Urbano business. The filing also stated that none of the promoter, promoter group or group companies had any interest in the acquisition of the additional equity stake, and that the transaction does not fall within the definition of a related-party transaction.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 18, 2026 10:56 AM IST
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