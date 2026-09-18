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Block deal effect: Bombay Burmah shares zoom 9%, Mcap crosses Rs 10,000 crore

Block deal effect: Bombay Burmah shares zoom 9%, Mcap crosses Rs 10,000 crore

Bombay Burmah shares surged 9.5% to Rs 1531.60 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 10,371 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 18, 2026 10:11 AM IST
Block deal effect: Bombay Burmah shares zoom 9%, Mcap crosses Rs 10,000 crore According to Bloomberg, Bombay Burmah saw 1.83 million shares change hands in a block trade. Thta amounted to a 2.62% equity stake.

Shares of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, the multi-divisional Indian conglomerate and a flagship company of the Wadia Group, surged 9.5% in early deals on Friday amid a block deal report. Bombay Burmah shares surged 9.5% to Rs 1531.60 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 10,371 crore.

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According to Bloomberg, Bombay Burmah saw 1.83 million shares change hands in a block trade. Thta amounted to a 2.62% equity stake.

The stock is down 31% from the 52-week high of Rs 2135 reached on October 23, 2025. It fell to a 52 week low of Rs 1301 on March 30, 2026.

Meanwhile, in early deals, Sensex was trading 184 pts higher at 74,500 and Nifty rising 58 pts to 23,328.

Q1 earnings 

Bombay Burmah Trading reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 582.7 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, rising 17.1% from Rs 497.7 crore in the corresponding period of FY25. The company’s revenue from operations rose 7.8% year-on-year to Rs 5,088.7 crore, up from Rs 4,711.9 crore in Q1FY25. The growth was primarily fueled by the food-bakery and dairy products segment, which generated Rs 5,003.5 crore in revenue, a significant jump from Rs 4,626.0 crore a year ago.

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About the company 

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited (BBTCL) is a multi-divisional conglomerate and the second oldest publicly listed company in India, established in 1863. As a flagship entity of the Wadia Group, it maintains a diverse presence across plantations, auto electric components, and healthcare, while also serving as a major investment holding company for the group's interests, including a significant stake in Britannia Industries.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 18, 2026 10:11 AM IST
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