BEML stock split explained: Why this multibagger defence PSU's share price may see 50% fall today

BEML Ltd, a Schedule ‘A’ company under Ministry of Defence, is all set to turn ex-date for stock split today. The PSU's stock will split from face value of Rs 10 each into shares with face value of Rs 5 each. Today is also the record date for determining the eligibility of BEML shareholders for the purpose of sub-division of shares.

Ahead of the corporate action, BEML shares closed at Rs 4,391 apiece on NSE, down 1.01 per cent.

BEML's stock split is being undertaken to comply with DIPAM Guidelines on capital restructuring; to encourage wider participation of small investors; and to enhance liquidity of the equity shares of the company in the stock market.