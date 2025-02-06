Bharat Dynamics Q3 results: Profit up 9% at Rs 147 crore YoY; revenue jumps 38%

Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) on Thursday reported an 8.96 per cent rise, year-on-year (YoY), in its December 2024 quarter (Q3 FY25) net profit. During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 147.13 crore as against Rs 135.03 crore in the year-ago period.

The state-run firm's revenue from operations surged 38.31 per cent to Rs 832.14 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 601.62 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The defence PSU has also approved an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share. "We wish to inform that the Board of Directors in its meeting has declared interim dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 @ Rs 4 per share of the face value of Rs 5 each. The company has fixed February 14, 2025 as 'Record Date' for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend on equity shares for the Financial Year 2024-25," it stated.

BDL shares were last seen trading 0.46 per cent down at Rs 1,209.75. At this price, the stock has slipped 9.90 per cent in six months.

Technically, BDL's scrip traded lower than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but higher than the 100-day SMA. The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 50.60. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

Around 45,000 shares changed hands today at the time of writing this story. The figure was below than the two-week average volume of 93,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 5.41 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 44,781.11 crore.

The scrip has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 80.05 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 11.87. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 15.10 with a return on equity (RoE) of 14.83.

Bharat Dynamics is a public sector undertaking (PSU) under the defence ministry. As of December 2024, the government held a 74.93 per cent stake in the defence PSU.