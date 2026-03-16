First tanker through Hormuz: LPG vessel Shivalik reaches Mundra, Nanda Devi next

Indian vessel Shivalik, carrying LPG and granted safe transit clearance through the Strait of Hormuz, reached Mundra Port on Monday. Another vessel, Nanda Devi, which is also carrying LPG, is expected to reach India on Tuesday.

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The two tankers were granted safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been largely shut for nearly two weeks amid the Iran conflict, following a deal between New Delhi and Tehran, according to Bloomberg.

Also read: Hormuz tensions: Indian tanker carrying 81,000 tonnes of crude to reach Mundra tomorrow

The tankers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, were chartered by state-run Indian Oil Corp. The vessels are owned by the state-run Shipping Corp of India Ltd.

Earlier in the day, Rajesh Kumar Sinha of the Shipping Ministry said another Indian-flagged vessel carrying crude oil was also approaching India. "Indian-flag vessel 'Jag Laadki', which sailed from the UAE on 14th of March, is carrying about 81,000 tonnes of Murban crude oil, is safely en route to India. The vessel and all Indian seafarers on board are safe. They'll be reaching tomorrow at Mundra Port," he said during a press briefing.

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The official also said that all Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf area are safe. "No incident has been reported in the last 24 hours, and we are keeping a continuous watch on the situation. We are in touch with each vessel and its crew. Twenty-two Indian flag vessels with 611 Indian seafarers remain in the west of the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf."

The arrival of the tankers comes as India continues to monitor shipping movements in the Persian Gulf following disruptions to maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.