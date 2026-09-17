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HCL Tech, BEL, CG Power, Vedanta, Dixon Tech, Tata Elxsi shares in focus today; here's why 

HCL Tech, BEL, CG Power, Vedanta, Dixon Tech, Tata Elxsi shares in focus today; here's why 

HCLTECH1,239.60(1.07%)

HCL Technologies closed at Rs 1,251.15 on the BSE, down 0.31%. Bharat Electronics closed the session at Rs 386.40, gaining 1.42%. CG Power & Industrial Solutions closed at Rs 851.70, down 0.73% on Wednesday.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 11:07 AM IST
HCL Tech, BEL, CG Power, Vedanta, Dixon Tech, Tata Elxsi shares in focus today; here's why PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate SEMICON India 2026. The three day event will be held from September 17–19, 2026 at Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre) in New Delhi.

Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd , Bharat Electronics, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Vedanta, Dixon Technologies, Kaynes Technology India, Tata Elxsi, Moschip Technologies and MIC Electronics are in focus as PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate SEMICON India 2026 today.

SEMICON India 2026 will be held from September 17–19, 2026 at Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre) in New Delhi.

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The objective of the event is to accelerate industry growth, strengthen global partnerships, and position India as a key global hub for semiconductor manufacturing and design.

Shares of major semiconductor firms closed mostly on a negative note on September 16.

HCL Technologies closed at Rs 1,251.15 on the BSE, down 0.31%, with a market capitalisation of around Rs 3.40 lakh crore. Bharat Electronics ended the session at Rs 386.40, gaining 1.42%, while its market cap stood at approximately Rs 2.82 lakh crore. CG Power & Industrial Solutions closed at Rs 851.70, down 0.73%, with a market capitalisation of nearly Rs 1.34 lakh crore.

Vedanta ended at Rs 256, declining 0.47%, with a market cap of around Rs 1 lakh crore. Dixon Technologies closed at Rs 13,190, marginally lower by 0.04%, commanding a market capitalisation of about Rs 80,657 crore. Kaynes Technology India ended at Rs 3,386.85, down 0.09%, with a market cap of approximately Rs 22,766 crore.

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Tata Elxsi shares closed at Rs 3,368.50, falling 1.94%, while its market capitalisation stood at nearly Rs 20,989 crore. MosChip Technologies ended at Rs 199.30, down 2.23%, with a market cap of around Rs 3,887 crore. Another semiconductor stock MIC Electronics closed at Rs 34.30, declining 1.38%, with a market capitalisation of approximately Rs 1,022 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 17, 2026 9:00 AM IST
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