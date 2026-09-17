HCL Tech, BEL, CG Power, Vedanta, Dixon Tech, Tata Elxsi shares in focus today; here's why 

The objective of the event is to accelerate industry growth, strengthen global partnerships, and position India as a key global hub for semiconductor manufacturing and design.

Shares of major semiconductor firms closed mostly on a negative note on September 16.

HCL Technologies closed at Rs 1,251.15 on the BSE, down 0.31%, with a market capitalisation of around Rs 3.40 lakh crore. Bharat Electronics ended the session at Rs 386.40, gaining 1.42%, while its market cap stood at approximately Rs 2.82 lakh crore. CG Power & Industrial Solutions closed at Rs 851.70, down 0.73%, with a market capitalisation of nearly Rs 1.34 lakh crore.

Vedanta ended at Rs 256, declining 0.47%, with a market cap of around Rs 1 lakh crore. Dixon Technologies closed at Rs 13,190, marginally lower by 0.04%, commanding a market capitalisation of about Rs 80,657 crore. Kaynes Technology India ended at Rs 3,386.85, down 0.09%, with a market cap of approximately Rs 22,766 crore.

Advertisement

Tata Elxsi shares closed at Rs 3,368.50, falling 1.94%, while its market capitalisation stood at nearly Rs 20,989 crore. MosChip Technologies ended at Rs 199.30, down 2.23%, with a market cap of around Rs 3,887 crore. Another semiconductor stock MIC Electronics closed at Rs 34.30, declining 1.38%, with a market capitalisation of approximately Rs 1,022 crore.