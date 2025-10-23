Bharat Forge shares climb 5% after NSE, BSE clarifications on Rs 2,770 crore order

Shares of Bharat Forge Ltd rose over 5 per cent in Thursday’s trade after the company issued a clarification regarding media reports that it had secured a Rs 2,770 crore order from the Indian Army for close quarters battle carbines, in partnership with PLR Systems.

Bharat Forge said it indeed had bid for Indian Army’s Close Quarters Battle Carbine requirement for supply of 4,25,000 (quantity) CQB Carbines. The bid was submitted by Bharat Forge for this Program in March 2023. After rigorous trials by the Indian Army, the commercial bids were open in July 2025. For this Program, BFL has been qualified as L1 bidder for supply of 60 per cent of total order.

Following the development, the stock rose 5.41 per cent to hit of high of Rs 1,311 on BSE.

"At present, the contract finalisation process is underway with the Ministry of Defence and the contract is not signed as on date. The Indian Army during its press conference held on October 22, 2025 has referred to the above Program and briefed on the developments made so far," Bharat Forge said.

Bharat Forge said there is no such instance other than what is already intimated to the stock exchanges from time-to-time. To further clarify, there is nothing to report under this section for the current rumors circulating in the mark, it said.

Bharat Forge said it would inform stock Exchanges NSE and BSE as and when the definitive agreement is signed, subject to materiality thresholds as prescribed under Regulation 30(4) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

"We sincerely trust the aforesaid information provides sufficient clarification to your queries," it said.