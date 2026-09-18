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Bharat Forge shares gain 4% as Rs 2,000-crore QIP opens 

Bharat Forge shares gain 4% as Rs 2,000-crore QIP opens 

BHARATFORG1,972.00(2.78%)

Bharat Forge stock gained 4% to Rs 1994 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 1919. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 95,139 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 18, 2026 12:30 PM IST
Bharat Forge shares gain 4% as Rs 2,000-crore QIP opens Bharat Forge has commenced the process for its proposed qualified institutional placement (QIP) after the Investment Committee – Strategic Business approved the opening of the issue at its meeting held on Thursday.

Shares of Bharat Forge Ltd rose 4% in early deals today after the auto components and equipment major  launched a Rs 2,000 crore Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) today. The floor price of the QIP is Rs 1,851 per share, a discount of up to 3.5% to the last closing price.

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Bharat Forge stock gained 4% to Rs 1994 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 1919. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 95,139 crore.

Bharat Forge has commenced the process for its proposed qualified institutional placement (QIP) after the Investment Committee – Strategic Business approved the opening of the issue at its meeting held on Thursday.

The QIP follows nod from the company's board on August 10, 2026, while shareholders subsequently gave their consent through a special resolution passed via postal ballot on September 11, 2026.

As part of the process, the Investment Committee also approved and adopted the Preliminary Placement Document and the application form, both dated September 17, in connection with the institutional share sale.

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September 17, 2026 has been fixed as the relevant date for the QIP. The floor price for the issue has been determined in accordance with the pricing formula prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements (ICDR) Regulations.

Bharat Forge will determine the final issue price in consultation with the lead managers appointed for the QIP. The company filed the Preliminary Placement Document with BSE Ltd and the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd on September 17.

The QIP is aimed at raising capital from eligible institutional investors, with the final issue price and other details to be determined as the fund-raising process progresses.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 18, 2026 12:28 PM IST
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