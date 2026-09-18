Bharat Forge shares gain 4% as Rs 2,000-crore QIP opens 

Bharat Forge has commenced the process for its proposed qualified institutional placement (QIP) after the Investment Committee – Strategic Business approved the opening of the issue at its meeting held on Thursday.

The QIP follows nod from the company's board on August 10, 2026, while shareholders subsequently gave their consent through a special resolution passed via postal ballot on September 11, 2026.

As part of the process, the Investment Committee also approved and adopted the Preliminary Placement Document and the application form, both dated September 17, in connection with the institutional share sale.

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September 17, 2026 has been fixed as the relevant date for the QIP. The floor price for the issue has been determined in accordance with the pricing formula prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements (ICDR) Regulations.

Bharat Forge will determine the final issue price in consultation with the lead managers appointed for the QIP. The company filed the Preliminary Placement Document with BSE Ltd and the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd on September 17.

The QIP is aimed at raising capital from eligible institutional investors, with the final issue price and other details to be determined as the fund-raising process progresses.