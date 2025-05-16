Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, Eternal: How to trade these 3 buzzing largecap stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled with sharp gains on Monday on the back of positive domestic and global cues including fall in India's inflation and positive signals from the US regarding trade agreements. BSE Sensex soared 1,200.18 points, or 1.48 per cent to settle at 82,530.74, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 395.20 points, or 1.60 per cent to end at 25,062.10 for the day.

Select buzzing Nifty50 stocks including HCL Technologies Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Eternal (formerly known as Zomato Ltd) and are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what by Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research & Advisory at Master Capital Services has to about these stocks ahead of Friday trading session:

HCL Technologies | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,820-1,860 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,597

HCL Technologies has witnessed a bullish breakout from an inverse Head & Shoulders pattern, signaling a potential trend reversal. The breakout aligns with a key horizontal resistance level and is supported by a notable surge in volumes, reinforcing the validity of the move. The stock is trading above its 21-day and 55-day exponential moving averages, indicating sustained bullish momentum. Additionally, the RSI remains below the overbought zone, while a bullish MACD divergence confirms underlying strength. This robust technical setup suggests further upside potential in the near term.

Eternal | Buy | Target Price: Rs 260-270 | Stop Loss: Rs 228

Eternal has confirmed a decisive breakout from a rounding bottom formation, indicating a potential bullish trend reversal. Notably, this breakout aligns with a key horizontal resistance level, enhancing its technical significance. The stock consolidated around this breakout zone, reinforcing the likelihood of trend sustainability. Trading comfortably above its 21- and 55-period exponential moving averages, it reflects strong bullish momentum. Additionally, the RSI at 60 and a bullish MACD divergence further support underlying strength.

Bharti Airtel | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,990-2,050 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,770

Bharti Airtel has exhibited a strong technical setup by rebounding decisively from an ascending trendline and closing above its 21-day EMA. The stock is currently sustaining above its recent breakout level, suggesting a likely continuation of the prevailing bullish trend. It remains firmly above its 21-day and 55-day EMAs, reinforcing ongoing positive momentum. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 60 indicates underlying strength without entering overbought territory.