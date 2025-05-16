Top stocks to watch: Bharti Airtel, PB Fintech, Infosys, RVNL, JSW Energy, ITC Hotels, LIC Housing

Indian benchmark indices settled with sharp gains on Thursday on the back of falling India's inflation and positive signals for US-India trade agreements. BSE Sensex rallied 1,200.18 points, or 1.48 per cent to settle at 82,530.74, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 395.20 points, or 1.60 per cent to end at 25,062.10. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, May 16, 2025:

Q4 results today: Hyundai Motor India, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Ashok Leyland, Emami, Delhivery, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, CreditAccess Grameen, Kalpataru Projects, Jubilant Pharmova, Nava, Reliance Infrastructure, Eureka Forbes, Samman Capital, Shipping Corporation of India, KRBL, Galaxy Surfactants and Nesco are among the companies that will announce their results for the March 2025 quarter today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Advanced Enzymes Technologies, Alicon Castalloy, Aptech, Aptus Value Housing Finance, Authum Investment & Infrastructure, India Energy Exchange, Fabtech Technologies Cleanroom, Kewal Kiran Clothing, State Bank of India and Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems shall trade ex-dividend today. Shares of Mrugesh Trading and Virat Leasing shall trade ex-split, while shares of Unison Metals shall trade ex-date for rights issue.



Bharti Airtel: Singapore-based telco Singtel is expected to sell Airtel's shares worth $1 billion (Rs 8,568 crore) on Friday through a block deal. Singtel is looking to sell 47.6 million shares at a floor price of Rs 1,800 per share, a discount of 3.3 per cent over its closing price of Thursday. JP Morgan is said to manage this deal.

Infosys: The digital services and consulting firm,announced an expansion of its strategic collaboration with DNB Bank ASA, Norway’s largest bank, to accelerate the bank’s digital transformation. The collaboration will leverage Infosys’ services, solutions, and platforms to support IT modernization, improve resilience, and deliver an enhanced customer experience.



PB Fintech: The insurance aggregator reported a consolidated net profit growth of 185 per cent YoY in Q4FY25 at Rs 171 crore. Its revenue from operations in the March-ended quarter stood at Rs 1,508 crore, which was up 38 per cent YoY over Rs 1,090 crore. The core online business of Policybazaar contributed Rs 877 crore, up 31 per cent YoY.



Rail Vikas Nigam: The railway company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Central Railway for OHE Modification Work for Up-gradation of existing 1x25 KV Electric Traction System to 2x25 KV at Feeding System in Itarsi - Amla Section in Nagpur Division of Central Railway to meet 3000 MT Loading Target for Rs 115.79 crore.

JSW Energy: The JSW Group firm reported a consolidated net profit growth of 16 per cent YoY to Rs 408 crore in Q4FY25. Its revenue from operations in the March-ended quarter stood at Rs 3,189 crore, up nearly 16 per cent YoY. The company board also approved a QIP/preferential allotment of Rs 10,000 crore .



LIC Housing Finance: The leading mortgage lender reported a 25 per cent YoY rise in fourth quarter net profit at Rs 1,368 crore, backed by lower provisions. Net interest income (NII) fell 3.2 per cent YoY to Rs 2166 crore, while NIMs fell to 2.86 per cent for the quarter. Provisions to cover bad loans stood dropped to 109 crore.



ITC Hotels: The recently demerged entity reported a 41 per cent YoY growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 257 crore for Q4FY25. Its revenue from operations for the March-ended quarter stood at Rs 1,061 crore, up 17 per cent YoY. This is ITC Hotels' first quarterly earnings announcement since its demerger from ITC.



Patanjali Foods: The leading FMCG player reported a 74 per cent YoY increase in its standalone net profit at Rs 358.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. Its total income grew 16.7 per cent YoY to Rs 9,744.73 crore for the quarter. Patanjali Foods is mainly into the edible oil business.

Signature Global: The realty firm reported a 48 per cent YoY increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 61.12 crore during the March quarter. Its income declined 19.7 per cent YoY to Rs 570.43 crore. Its sales bookings or pre-sales rose 42 per cent YoY to a record Rs 10,290 crore in the entire last fiscal year.



Bikaji Foods International: The ethnic snacks manufacturer reported a 65.7 per cent YoY drop to Rs 39.92 crore in consolidated profit for the March quarter of FY25. Its total revenue from operation was marginally down to Rs 613.62 crore in the March quarter. The company also recommended a dividend of Re 1 per share for the shareholders.



Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: The consumer electricals player reported a net profit grew 22.5 per cent YoY to Rs 169.5 crore, with a 5.1 per cent YoY rise to Rs 2,060.6 crore in Q4FY25. The company board approved a dividend of Rs 3 per share for FY25.



Allied Blenders and Distillers: The brewery player returned to black and reported a consolidated net profit at Rs 78.6 crore for the March 2025 quarter on the back of strong volumes growth. It reported 20.8 per cent YoY volume growth to deliver 8.5 million cases. Its revenue increased 20 per cent YoY to Rs 921 crore, while Ebitda more than doubled to Rs 136 crore.

Welspun Enterprises: The water-treatment and civil services player reported a 36 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 105.49 crore in the March 2025 quarter, on account of higher revenues. The company's total income increased to 24.14 per cent YoY Rs 1,075.95 crore.