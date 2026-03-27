Bharti Airtel, ITC, Aurobindo Pharma: How to trade these buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices managed to post strong gains for the second straight session on Wednesday as the global risk sentiments improved, with hopes of peace emerging between the US and Iran. The BSE Sensex zoomed 1,205 points, or 1.63 per cent, to close at 75,273.45, while NSE's Nifty50 soared 394.05 points, or 1.72 per cent, to end at 23,306.45.

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Select buzzing stocks including ITC Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma and Bharti Airtel Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Laxmikant Shukla, Technical Research Analyst at YES Securities has to say on them ahead of Thursday's trading session:



Bharti Airtel | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,000 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,770

Bharti Airtel has experienced a significant decline from its consolidation base, moving towards 100-week SMA levels. Currently, the stock is in oversold territory and has recently demonstrated a positive crossover in the MACD daily chart, suggesting an initial indication of a potential reversal. From a risk-reward perspective, the stock's current positioning appears favorable, indicating the possibility of an upward trend in the near term. Hence, we recommend a 'buy' in Bharti Airtel around Rs 1,840-1,830 zone with a stop loss of Rs 1,770 and a Target of Rs 1,980-2,000.



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ITC | Buy | Target Price: Rs 340 | Stop Loss: Rs 280

ITC’s 42 per cent retracement from its September 2024 record highs has transitioned the stock into a high-conviction demand zone between Rs 285 and Rs 305, a range that previously served as a multi-year supply barrier in 2018–2019. This structural shift is bolstered by a long-term Deep Crab harmonic pattern dating back to March 2007, which appears to be completing its final 'D' leg after testing the critical 161.8 per cent Fibonacci extension of the XA move. With relative strength stabilizing against the Nifty and the FMCG index, the prevailing underperformance suggests a momentum shift that favors a contra-bullish setup. A decisive move above Rs 300 confirms this reversal, opening a technical path toward Rs 340–345 while maintaining a disciplined risk-management threshold at Rs 280.



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Aurobindo Pharma | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,400 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,250

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has demonstrated significant strength, breaking decisively above the key Rs 1,250 resistance level and sustaining above all major daily moving averages. This breakout has now established that zone as a new support base. With the momentum pointing toward the lifetime high, a near-term target is projected in the Rs 1,390-1,400 range. A prudent strategy would be to enter on any pullback toward the Rs 1,300-1,290 support, managing risk with a stop loss below Rs 1,250 for a favorable risk-reward ratio.