Bharti Airtel, Jindal Steel, Paytm, Triveni Turbine among stocks to watch out for today

Domestic benchmark equity indices snapped their two-day winning streak on Tuesday. Sensex tanked 413.24 points, or 0.66 per cent to settle at 61,932.47, while Nifty50 index dropped 112.35 points, or 0.61 per cent, to close at 18,286.50.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Bharti Airtel

The telco recorded a nearly 50 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its fourth-quarter profit during the financial year 2022-23 (Q4 FY23). Consolidated net profit came at Rs 3,006 crore in Q4 FY23 as against Rs 2,008 crore in the same period a year ago.

Bank of Baroda

The lender logged a massive growth in its March 2023 quarter profit on a yearly basis. The PSU lender's Q4 net profit came at Rs 4,775 crore against Rs 1,779 crore in the year-ago period. The bank earned Rs 25,857 crore as interest in Q4 FY23, year-on-year (YoY), compared to Rs 18,174 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Jindal Steel and Power

Consolidated net profit declined 69% to Rs 462 crore in the March 2023 quarter. Revenue from operations fell 4% to Rs 13,691 crore during the reporting quarter.

Quess Corp, Jindal Stainless, Jubilant Foodworks and Devyani International

Shares of Quess Corp, Jindal Stainless, Jubilant Foodworks and Devyani International will be tracked as the companies will announce their fourth quarter and annual results today.

LIC Housing Finance

The firm posted a net profit of Rs 1,180 crore during the March quarter. NII for the same period came in at Rs 1,990 crore.

Metropolis Healthcare

Net profit for the March quarter stood at Rs 33 crore, while revenue from operations fell marginally to Rs 282 crore.

V-Mart

V-Mart’s net loss widened to Rs 37 crore during the March quarter. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 594 crore.

Triveni Turbine

Triveni Turbine posted a net profit of Rs 55 crore in Q4. Revenues for the March quarter came at Rs 370 crore.

Paytm

The Board of Paytm has appointed Bhavesh Gupta, Senior Vice President as President and Chief Operating Officer of the company.

