Bharti Airtel Q4 results: Sales may grow in double digits, moderation in subscriber additions likely

Analyst views differ widely as Bharti Airtel is ready to announce its quarterly profits on Tuesday. Analysts see revenue for the telecom operator rising in excess of 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY), but their profit estimates vary. Subscriber addition trend is likely to moderate, even as average revenue per user (APRU) may rise on both QoQ and YoY basis, analysts said.

The telecom industry has continued to see outsized churn in the lower ARPU segments given the sharp hike in entry level prepaid tariff in last 18-24 months. This could lead to muted subscriber addition for telecom players for the quarter. For Bharti Airtel, analysts see 20-45 lakh subscriber addition. They see ARPU in the range of Rs 197-198 levels.

Emkay Global expects consolidated profit for the quarter to rise 1.9 per cent YoY to Rs 2,046 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 2,007.80 crore in the same quarter last year. Net sales for the quarter may jump 14.3 per cent YoY to Rs 35,996 crore from Rs 31,500 crore YoY. Data subscriber addition is likely to come in at 47 lakh, Emkay said adding that APRU is likely to improve 1.5 per cent sequentially, on mix change offset marginally by less days in Q4.

"Airtel Africa is likely to see the impact of less days in Q4, currency devaluation and moderation in Nigeria subscriber addition QoQ, leading to revenue decline of 0.9 per cent QoQ. At the consolidated level, we estimate revenue to increase by 0.5 per cent and the Ebitda margin to be flattish QoQ," Emkay said.

Prabhudas Lilladher sees profit at Rs 2,778 crore, up 38.4 per cent YoY. It sees sales at Rs 36,776, up 16.7 per cent YoY. It has factored in a net subscriber addition of 35 lakh (to 33.57 crore) and ARPU of Rs 197 for the quarter.

Bharti Airtel had 33.22 crore subscribers as of December 31 and 32.60 crore in the March quarter of last year. Africa, enterprise and home service segment will show steady growth ahead, while DTH business will be muted," it said.

"Africa business is expected to see revenue growth of 4.3 per cent QoQ, and we have factored in 4.5 per cent QoQ revenue growth for the enterprise segment along with 10 bps Ebitda margin improvement. Home services segment will see revenue growth of 6 per cent QoQ and margin growth of 2 per cent QoQ. For DTH we have factored flat QoQ growth," Prabhudas Lilladher said.

JM Financial sees Bharti Airtel to add only 20 lakh subscribers. "However, MBB subscriber addition is likely to continue to be healthy at 50 lakh, like that witnessed in the last couple of quarters. ARPU is expected to increase 2 per cent QoQ to Rs 197 against Rs 193.40 in Q3 and Rs 178.30 in the year-ago quarter, it said.

JM Financial sees consolidated reported PAT at Rs 4,039 crore, up 101 per cent.

