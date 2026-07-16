BHEL Q1 earnings: PSU back in the black with Rs 382-crore profit, revenue at Rs 7,698 crore 

BHEL Q1 earnings: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) reported a profit of Rs 382 crore in the June 2026 quarter against a loss of Rs 455 crore in the year ago period. Revenue surged 40% YoY to Rs 7,698 crore, powered by a 52% rise in the power segment, indicating strong execution of the thermal power capex cycle.

Advertisement

Expenses rose to Rs 1506.33 crore in the last quarter against Rs 1462 crore in the year ago period. EPS rose to Rs 1.10 in Q1 against Rs 1.31 in the previous fiscal. Profit before tax came at Rs 512.90 crore in Q1 against a loss of Rs 607.43 crore in the year ago period.

EBITDA stood at Rs 504 crore in the last quarter against a loss of Rs 537 crore a year ago. EBITDA margin came at 6.55% in Q1 against 1.80% in Q1 of FY26. Other expenses fell to Rs 390.79 crore in Q1 against Rs 675.05 crore in the year ago period.

BHEL shares rose 3.5% to Rs 432.75 in the current session post Q1 earnings. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.50 lakh crore.