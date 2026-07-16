Suzlon Energy share price outlook: Key support, resistance and next targets

Suzlon Energy may have staged one of the market’s most dramatic turnarounds from single-digit levels, but the stock is now at a technical crossroads. With the counter hovering around Rs 50 after a long phase of consolidation, market expert Osho Krishan says investors should stay patient rather than chase the stock aggressively at current levels.

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His assessment suggests Suzlon is neither flashing a strong bullish setup nor slipping into a fresh breakdown, leaving investors with a classic wait-and-watch trade.



Breakout level becomes the big trigger

Krishan said the stock has spent considerable time consolidating on higher time-frame charts, with no decisive positive or negative traction visible yet. “Technically counter mein kaafi zyada consolidation hai,” he said, adding that the stock is still holding firmly above its long-term moving average.

That underlying support structure, however, has not yet translated into a fresh uptrend. According to him, the crucial hurdle now lies in the Rs 58-60 zone. Only a clean breakout above that band can revive buying interest meaningfully and potentially push the stock towards Rs 70-72 in the short term.



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From wealth destruction to revival story

Suzlon’s recent market history explains why the stock continues to attract retail attention. The company was once seen as a textbook case of wealth destruction, with long-time investors enduring years of pain. But over the last two years, the stock mounted a stunning recovery from single-digit territory to above Rs 80, turning into a high-beta comeback story.

That sharp rerating, however, has been followed by visible fatigue. Over the past year, the stock has corrected from its highs and moved largely sideways, suggesting that the market is now reassessing the pace and sustainability of the next leg of gains.



What investors should do now

For current holders, Krishan’s advice is clear: hold, but with discipline. “Currently isme koi bhi technical view positive even negative bhi nahi dikhai de raha hai,” he said, while noting that a pullback remains possible because the stock has been stuck in consolidation for an extended period.

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The key support zone is placed at Rs 49-50. Investors holding the stock can continue with a strict stop-loss at Rs 49, he advised. That makes Suzlon a technically range-bound counter for now — supported on the downside, but still awaiting a breakout trigger on the upside.

For long-term investors, the message is equally straightforward: Suzlon’s comeback narrative remains intact, but fresh conviction may only emerge once the stock proves it can decisively cross resistance and sustain momentum beyond the consolidation band.