BHEL, UltraTech Cement, SRF: Top stocks to trade —  Target prices, stop loss & more

Indian equity benchmark indices ended flat on Thursday amid mixed global cues including geopolitical uncertainties, fluctuating oil prices and pressure on the Indian rupee. The BSE Sensex added only 1.44 points to close at 77,186.87, while NSE's Nifty50 shed merely 5.75 points, or 0.02 per cent, to end at 24,072.75 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks like SRF, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) and UltraTech Cement Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research at Master Capital Services has to say on them ahead of Friday's trading session:



UltraTech Cement | Buy | Target Price: Rs 12,300-12,600 | Stop Loss: Rs 11,350

UltraTech is displaying renewed bullish momentum after confirming a breakout from a complex head and shoulders formation, backed by an above average increase in volumes. The move has enabled the stock to reclaim all its key moving averages, signalling a shift in trend in favour of the bulls. Price action has also improved, with the stock establishing a sequence of higher highs and higher lows, reflecting a robust chart structure. RSI at 57 indicates strengthening momentum while remaining comfortably below overbought territory, supporting the potential for further upside.

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SRF | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,100-3,200 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,720

SRF Ltd has emerged from a prolonged consolidation by surpassing the crucial Rs 2,800 resistance, backed by a strong bullish candle and robust volume expansion. The breakout has also resulted in a decisive move above a declining trend line, indicating a shift in momentum in favour of the bulls. The stock has reclaimed and is sustaining above all its key moving averages, highlighting a strengthening technical setup. Momentum indicators remain supportive, with RSI advancing to 61 and confirming a fresh breakout, suggesting the ongoing uptrend has the potential to extend further.



Bharat Heavy Electricals | Buy | Target Price: Rs 470-485 | Stop Loss: Rs 410

BHEL has registered a decisive all time high breakout after consolidating within a symmetrical triangle, signalling a continuation of its primary uptrend. The breakout was supported by a sharp rise in volumes, reinforcing the strength of the move. Price action remains firmly positive, with the stock sustaining well above all its key moving averages and maintaining a strong higher high higher low structure. Momentum has strengthened further, as RSI has crossed above 60 and is currently placed at 67, indicating sustained buying interest and improving medium term bullish momentum.