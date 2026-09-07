Black Box shares gain most in 19 weeks amid market crash; more details

The investor interest has also remained positive with Black Box securing a massive $131 million (Rs 1,240 crore) data center order.

The stock has advanced 73% in the past 52 weeks compared with a 12% decrease for the company's Bloomberg peers.

Accordimg to Bloomberg data, Black Box trades at 46 times its estimated earnings per share for the coming year. It trades at 61 times trailing EPS.

The company is priced at 10.6 times book value. The company's dividend yield stands at 0.1% on a trailing 12-month basis and 0.1% based on Bloomberg Dividend Projections for the next 12 months.

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According to Bloomberg, analysts have two buy, no hold, and no sell recommendations on the stock. The price target of Rs 1,050.50 represents a 36% rise from the last price.

Q1 earnings

Net profit rose 18% year on year to Rs 56 crore form Rs 47 crore a year ago on account of better EBITDA despite higher exceptional items and higher finance costs.

EBITDA climbed 38% to Rs 160 crore in Q1 against Rs 116 crore in Q1 of the last fiscal. EBIT margin rose to 7.5% in the June 2026 quarter against 6.6% in the June 2025 quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 24% to Rs 1719 crore in Q1 -the highest ever-against Rs 1387 crore in the year ago period.

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The ITES major aims to double organic revenue by FY30 to Rs 12,000 crore ($1.3 bn) from Rs 6322 crore in FY26.