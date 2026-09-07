Manika Plastech IPO opens on Sept 11; check price band, issue size, GMP and other key details

Mumbai-based plastic products manufacturer Manika Plastech has fixed the price band for its initial public offering at Rs 40 to Rs 43 per share. The shares have a face value of Rs 2, and the public issue will open for subscription on 11 September and close on 16 September.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 92.5 crore and an offer for sale of up to 76.74 lakh shares by promoter entity VRIDAA Holding Trust. The company said Rs 54.9 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue will be used to buy plant and machinery, while Rs 15 crore will go towards debt repayment. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.