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Novartis India shares jump 4% on Rs 1,250 crore Pfizer trademarks acquisition

Novartis India shares jump 4% on Rs 1,250 crore Pfizer trademarks acquisition

NOVARTIND1,667.70(1.28%)

Novartis India said its board approved the transaction at a meeting held on September 7. The company subsequently executed an asset purchase agreement and trademark assignment deeds with Pfizer Inc. and Pfizer Products Inc. USA.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 7, 2026 12:52 PM IST
Novartis India shares jump 4% on Rs 1,250 crore Pfizer trademarks acquisition The Novartis India stock jumped 3.65 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,696.90 apiece on BSE over its previous close of Rs 1,637.10.

Shares of Novartis India Ltd climbed 4 per cent in Monday's trade after the drug maker announced the acquisition of the Minipress and Minipres trademarks in India and certain-related intellectual property rights from Pfizer Inc and Pfizer Products Inc USA for an aggregate consideration of Rs 1,250 crore.

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The Novartis India stock jumped 3.65 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,696.90 apiece on BSE over its previous close of Rs 1,637.10. The stock had opened at Rs 1,651.50 against its previous close of Rs 1,637.10 and was last quoted at Rs 1,669.95, up 2.01 per cent. India-listed Pfizer Ltd fell 0.52 per cent to Rs 4,589.65.

Pfizer transaction

Novartis India said its board approved the transaction at a meeting held on September 7. The company subsequently executed an asset purchase agreement and trademark assignment deeds with Pfizer Inc. and Pfizer Products Inc. USA. The signing and closing of the transaction are set to take place simultaneously.

The company will pay a total consideration of Rs 1,250 crore for the trademarks and related intellectual property rights. The transaction is not a related-party transaction, and Novartis India said the counterparties are not related to its promoter or promoter group.

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Minipress revenue

According to the company's exchange filing, Minipress XL recorded revenue of Rs 228.60 crore based on IQVIA MAT July 2026 data. The product has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 6.3 per cent over the past four years, compared with 9 per cent growth for the overall category.

Minipress XL contains prazosin and is primarily indicated in India for treating high blood pressure and managing urinary symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Novartis India said the transaction involves the assignment of the trademarks "Minipress" and "Minipres" registered in India, along with certain related intellectual property rights, from Pfizer to the company. The Novartis India stock has hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,777.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 750, BSE data showed. The company did not disclose any promoter or group-company interest in the transaction, while its filing classified the deal as not a related-party transaction.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 7, 2026 12:52 PM IST
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