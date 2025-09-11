Block deals today: BEL, Paytm, Eternal, IndiGo, Kotak Bank, Bharat Forge, Airtel

Eternal (Zomato), Bharti Airtel Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Shriram Finance are some of the stocks seeing block deals on Thursday to the tune of Rs 120-220 crore, NSE data showed. Bharat Electronics (BEL) One 97 Communications (Paytm) InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) and Bharat Forge also saw block deals today. These eight shares got traded in the afternoon block deal window, which operate between 02:05 PM to 2:20 PM.

Advertisement

Eternal saw 66,22,284 shares worth Rs 217.21 crore changing hands at Rs 328. Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed Rs 118.31 crore worth 5,97,227 shares changing hands in block. A total of Rs 118.46 crore worth 6,22,176 Bharti Airtel shares traded in block today. In the case of Shriram Finance, 18,22,889 shares worth Rs 113.02 crore changed hands.

Shares of Eternal were up 1.17 per cent at Rs 328.20 over its previous day's closing of Rs 324.40. Bharti Airtel was up 1.21 per cent at Rs 1,914.10. Kotak Bank was flat at Rs 1,972.10. Shriram Finance climbed 2.53 per cent at Rs 620.10.

Advertisement

Paytm fell 1.12 per cent to Rs 1,223.80. IndiGo gained 0.85 per cent to Rs 5,665.50. Bharat Forge added 1 per cent, BEL fell 0.9 per cent and Eternal added 1.17 per cent. These stock witnessed up to Rs 100 crore worth block deals in the second session.

(More to come)