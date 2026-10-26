Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Most Powerful WomenBT GolfEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Brazil market faces sell-off as Lula stuns investors with election win

Brazil market faces sell-off as Lula stuns investors with election win

Early market indicators pointed to heavy selling pressure ahead of Monday's trading session. An exchange-traded fund tracking Brazilian equities plunged as much as 16% in Japan, marking its steepest intraday decline since 2020.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 26, 2026 10:26 AM IST
Brazil market faces sell-off as Lula stuns investors with election winTrading desks in Sao Paulo expect selling pressure to be severe enough to trigger circuit breakers when local markets open.

Brazilian financial markets are bracing for a sharp sell-off after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva secured a surprise comeback victory over right-wing challenger Flavio Bolsonaro, a candidate widely favoured by investors.

Early market indicators pointed to heavy selling pressure ahead of Monday's trading session. An exchange-traded fund tracking Brazilian equities plunged as much as 16% in Japan, marking its steepest intraday decline since 2020. Meanwhile, a currency derivatives contract traded on the CME exchange indicated the Brazilian real could weaken to 5.60 against the US dollar.

Advertisement

Although the derivatives contract does not directly reflect the currency's actual market price, the move signals a potential depreciation of more than 10% from Friday's closing level, according to a Bloomberg report. Trading desks in Sao Paulo expect selling pressure to be severe enough to trigger circuit breakers when local markets open.

Brokerage firm Monte Bravo had projected that the benchmark Ibovespa stock index could plunge 11% during the first hour of trading if Lula emerged victorious.

Investor expectations had also pointed to significant volatility in the currency and bond markets, the Bloomberg report said. In a survey of 73 investors published by Citigroup Inc. on Friday, most respondents anticipated that a Lula victory would cause the real to depreciate by at least 5%. They also expected swap rates to climb by more than one percentage point as traders unwound bets on interest-rate cuts that had gained momentum after Bolsonaro overtook Lula in the first round of voting earlier this month.

Advertisement

The unexpected result has left investors scrambling to reassess their positions.

According to Brazil's electoral court, Lula secured 51.8% of the votes in the runoff election, defeating Bolsonaro, who received 48.2%, with nearly all ballots counted.

Markets have been concerned that Lula may be reluctant to pursue the fiscal austerity measures investors believe are necessary to bring down interest rates and strengthen Brazil's public finances. His victory has therefore raised concerns about the country's fiscal outlook and the potential implications for monetary policy.

The election result has also raised the prospect of prolonged political uncertainty. Bolsonaro called for the result to be annulled, alleging that the Supreme Court had changed the rules by ordering a last-minute extension of voting hours.

Advertisement

The combination of disappointed investor expectations and the possibility of an extended political dispute is likely to weigh on Brazilian equities, government bonds and the currency.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 26, 2026 10:25 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more