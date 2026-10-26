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India risks becoming a ‘digital colony’ without its own AI foundations: Sarvam co-founder Vivek Raghavan

India risks becoming a ‘digital colony’ without its own AI foundations: Sarvam co-founder Vivek Raghavan

From Aadhaar to AI, Sarvam co-founder Vivek Raghavan urges students to experiment, reskill and develop sovereign AI systems that serve India's diverse population and shape its technological future.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 26, 2026 9:42 AM IST
India risks becoming a ‘digital colony’ without its own AI foundations: Sarvam co-founder Vivek Raghavan Sarvam co-founder Vivek Raghavan urges students to take charge of India's AI future.

India must build its own artificial intelligence (AI) foundations rather than depend on foreign technologies, Sarvam co-founder Dr Vivek Raghavan told students during his speech in Gwalior. Warning that dependence on foreign AI foundations could turn India into a “digital colony”, he urged young people to take responsibility for shaping the country's AI future instead of waiting for permission.

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“You are not the future of this country. You are its present,” Raghavan said, emphasising the role of young people in determining India's technological future.

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From Aadhaar to AI - Why India must build its own foundations

Recalling his experience volunteering on the Aadhaar project for over a decade, from the first identity issued to the billionth, Raghavan highlighted India's ability to build systems at an unprecedented population scale.

He urged India to apply the same ambition to artificial intelligence by building its own AI models and computing infrastructure while retaining control over its data. According to Raghavan, embracing AI must go beyond adopting technologies developed elsewhere. India must also build the foundations needed to shape how AI is developed and used.

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His vision is to build AI “by Indians, for India, and then for the world”, with young people playing an active role in that effort.

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AI must reach everyone, including Indian-language users

Raghavan emphasised that AI should benefit people across society. He envisioned affordable AI tools enabling personalised education and improving access to healthcare, banking, legal assistance and government services.

He also highlighted the importance of Indian languages in making AI accessible to more people.

“If AI does not work in your language, it does not really work for you,” he said.

Raghavan cautioned that some jobs would disappear or change as AI develops. He stressed the need for continuous learning and reskilling, along with safeguards against fraud, misinformation and security threats.

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Students must take charge of India's AI future

Urging students to embrace AI, experiment and remain curious, Raghavan said the ability to ask better questions would become increasingly important as memorising answers became less valuable.

He also linked leadership to discipline, self-reliance and service, presenting it as a responsibility. Referring to India's ambition to become a developed nation by 2047, he encouraged students to contribute to that vision without waiting for age, seniority or permission.

He said India's AI future must be built by Indians, with young people taking responsibility for shaping the technology and its role in society.

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Published on: Oct 26, 2026 9:42 AM IST
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