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Jio Platforms IPO allotment today: How to check application status; chances of getting shares & GMP

Jio Platforms IPO allotment today: How to check application status; chances of getting shares & GMP

Jio Platforms IPO allotment status: Check allotment odds, how to verify your share status on Kfin Technologies, NSE and BSE, latest GMP and listing date.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 26, 2026 8:49 AM IST
Jio Platforms IPO allotment today: How to check application status; chances of getting shares & GMPThe IPO of Jio Platforms was sold in the price band of Rs 1,065-1,119 apiece between October 21 and October 23. It sold the issue with a lot size of 12 equity shares and its multiples thereafter.

Jio Platforms, the leading telecom and digital entity, is set to finalize the basis of allotment of its equity shares on Monday, October 26 after record breaking issue. The investors applying for the issue may check the status of their applications on the websites of the registrar, NSE or BSE. However, those who shall not get the allotment will see their mandate revoked by the same day.

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Jio Platforms IPO became the first ever issue to draw more than 1 crore applications globally, thanks to stellar demand across all categories. The issue managed to attract bids worth Rs 4.9 lakh crore, surpassing the likes of LG Electronics India, Waaree Energies Ltd and Bharat Coking Coal India Ltd (BCCL).

What are the odds of getting shares or allotment odds in the Jio Platforms IPO?
Based on the bidding, here are the allotment odds for the Jio Platforms IPO:

  • Big HNI category (bNII): 10 investors out of 27 investors will get 180 shares (Probability: 37.03 per cent)
  • Small HNI category(sNII): 10 investors out of 88 investors will get 180 shares (Probability: 11.36 per cent)
  • Retail category: 10 investors out of 14 investors will get 12 shares (Probability: 71.42 per cent)
  • Shareholders category: Investors applying for 14 lots shall get 22-24 equity shares, with investors applying for a minimum of 7 lots may expect some allotment.


How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Jio Platforms IPO can check allotment status on the website of registrar:

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  • Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Limited
  • Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized
  • You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID
  • In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA
  • Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2
  • For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately
  • Hit submit.


How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Jio Platforms IPO can check allotment status on NSE

  • Visit NSE's IPO allotment page
  • Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.
  • Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘JPL’.
  • Put in your PAN No. and Application No.
  • Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed


How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Jio Platforms IPO can check allotment status on BSE:

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  • Visit BSE's IPO allotment page
  • Under the issue type, click Equity
  • Under the issue name, select Jio Platforms Limited in the dropbox
  • Write the application number
  • Add the PAN card ID
  • Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button


The IPO of Jio Platforms was sold in the price band of Rs 1,065-1,119 apiece between October 21 and October 23. It sold the issue with a lot size of 12 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 30,312 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscription of more than 22.19 times, fetching nearly 1.39 crore applications and bids for more than Rs 4.90 lakh crore.

On an individual basis, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) saw a subscription of 70.55 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 14 times. The quotas for eligible shareholders of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and employees were booked 7.6 times and 2.93 times, respectively. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 2.72 times.

Following the muted subscription, the grey market premium (GMP) of Jio Platforms has remained stable. Last heard, Jio Platforms IPO was commanding a GMP of 245-250, suggesting listing gains of around 21-22 per cent for the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 250 range before the bidding kicked-off. Shares of Jio Platforms shall be listed on Wednesday, October 28.

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Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities India, Axis Capital, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets India, CLSA India, DAM Capital Advisors, Goldman Sachs (India), HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital Services, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets, JM Financial, JPMorgan India, SBI Capital Markets, UBS Securities India and 360 ONE WAM are lead managers for the issue.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 26, 2026 8:47 AM IST
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