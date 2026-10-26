What are the odds of getting shares or allotment odds in the Jio Platforms IPO?

Based on the bidding, here are the allotment odds for the Jio Platforms IPO:

Big HNI category (bNII): 10 investors out of 27 investors will get 180 shares (Probability: 37.03 per cent)

Small HNI category(sNII): 10 investors out of 88 investors will get 180 shares (Probability: 11.36 per cent)

Retail category: 10 investors out of 14 investors will get 12 shares (Probability: 71.42 per cent)

Shareholders category: Investors applying for 14 lots shall get 22-24 equity shares, with investors applying for a minimum of 7 lots may expect some allotment.



How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Jio Platforms IPO can check allotment status on the website of registrar:

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Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Limited

Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

Hit submit.



How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Jio Platforms IPO can check allotment status on NSE

Visit NSE's IPO allotment page

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘JPL’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed



How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Jio Platforms IPO can check allotment status on BSE:

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Visit BSE's IPO allotment page

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select Jio Platforms Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



The IPO of Jio Platforms was sold in the price band of Rs 1,065-1,119 apiece between October 21 and October 23. It sold the issue with a lot size of 12 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 30,312 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscription of more than 22.19 times, fetching nearly 1.39 crore applications and bids for more than Rs 4.90 lakh crore.

On an individual basis, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) saw a subscription of 70.55 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 14 times. The quotas for eligible shareholders of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and employees were booked 7.6 times and 2.93 times, respectively. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 2.72 times.

Following the muted subscription, the grey market premium (GMP) of Jio Platforms has remained stable. Last heard, Jio Platforms IPO was commanding a GMP of 245-250, suggesting listing gains of around 21-22 per cent for the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 250 range before the bidding kicked-off. Shares of Jio Platforms shall be listed on Wednesday, October 28.

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Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities India, Axis Capital, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets India, CLSA India, DAM Capital Advisors, Goldman Sachs (India), HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital Services, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets, JM Financial, JPMorgan India, SBI Capital Markets, UBS Securities India and 360 ONE WAM are lead managers for the issue.