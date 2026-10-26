EAAA India Alternatives IPO opens today: Should you apply or avoid? Check reviews, ratings & GMP

EAAA India manages investment funds and provides alternative investment solutions to domestic and global institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs) and family offices. It operates primarily through two business verticals: Real Assets and Private Credit, along with portfolio management services and other investment solutions.

Ahead of its IPO, EAAA India Alternatives raise a total of Rs 356 crore from 26 anchor investors as it allocated 21,62,16 equity shares for Rs 1,665 apeice. Its anchor book included names like Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, Vista Axis ACC, Trust MF, ACM Global Fund, Abakkus, Carnelian Bharat Amritkaal Fund, Schroder International Selection Funds, Global Pension Fund, HDFC MF, Kotak MF and more.

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EAAA India Alternatives reported a net profit at 80.71 crore with a revenue of Rs 336.13 crore in the June 2026 quarter. It clocked a net profit at Rs 265.20 crore with a revenue of Rs 963.76 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2026. At the current valuations, it commands a market capitalization of Rs 10,765 crore.

EAAA India Alternatives has reserved 50 per cent of the net offer for its qualified institutional bidders, while the non-institutional investors (NIIs) will have 15 per cent allocation. Remaining 35 per cent shares shall go to the retail investors. Last heard, it was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 45-50, suggesting a 2-3 per cent listing gains for the investors.

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Axis Capital, Jefferies India, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd are the book running lead managers and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both NSE Ltd and BSE Ltd on Monday, November 02. Here's what brokerage firms have to say on the IPO of EAAA India Alternatives:



Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers

Rating: Subscribe for long-term

India’s alternatives market remains underpenetrated, with private credit and real assets expected to outpace traditional private equity, supporting long-term AUM growth. However, earnings may fluctuate due to fund performance, capital deployment, realizations and variable additional returns, said Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers.

It is valued at 40.6 times FY26 P/E and 33.2 times FY26 EV/EBITDA, making it fully priced. Given its leadership position in India's alternatives market, diversified investment platform, strong growth in FPAUM, robust profitability metrics and favourable industry outlook. We recommend a 'subscribe for long term' rating for the issue," it added.



SBI Securities

Rating: Neutral

Indian Alternative Investment industry is at a nascent stage with long runway for growth, underpinned by positive stance from the regulators and increased alternatives adoption among domestic institutional, HNI and UHNI investors. It earns higher management fees than MF players, showcasing superior unit economics of the business model, said SBI Securities.

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Its primary offering of income and yield generating strategies results in relatively lower revenue volatility unlike growth strategy focused alternative managers. Its appears to largely capture its growth prospects and business strengths. We assign a 'neutral' rating to the issue and would prefer to track the company’s performance post-listing for a few quarters," it added.



BP Equities

Rating: Avoid

EAAA India Alternatives' valuation appears demanding relative to the company’s historical growth AUM and PAT growth and the long-term growth outlook for the industry, said BP Equities. The performance-linked nature of certain revenue streams introduces volatility and reduces the predictability of earnings. We recommend an 'Avoid' rating for the issue," it said.



SMC Global Securities

Rating: Neutral

EAAA is set to benefit from India’s expanding alternatives market, supported by growing FPAUM, repeat investor relationships & its real-assets and private-credit platforms. FY26 revenue & PAT increased, but margins declined to 24 per cent in Q1FY27, highlighting cost pressures and the impact of variable returns. Sustained growth will depend on fundraising, deployment, realisations, recurring fee income and cost control, said SMC Global with a 'neutral' rating.



Religare Broking

Rating: Neutral

EAAA India Alternatives Limited’s valuation appears demanding, considering its operational and financial challenges. The company’s cost-to-income ratio has increased and remains higher than that of peers, indicating relatively weaker cost efficiency. Declining return on equity and PAT margin further highlight pressure on profitability and shareholder returns, said Religare Broking.

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"The company’s smaller scale and comparatively lower margins reflect weaker financial performance relative to competitors. While the alternative investment industry offers growth opportunities, the company’s current financial metrics warrant caution. Therefore, we assign a 'neutral' rating to this IPO," it added.



Marwadi Financial Services

Rating: Avoid

Considering the FY26 EPS of Rs 41.02 on a post issue basis, EAAA India is set to list at a P/E of 40.6 times with a market cap of Rs 10,765 crore whereas its peer namely 21-80 times, said Marwadi Financial. "We assign an ‘Avoid’ rating to this IPO as the valuations are expensive and not in favor of investors."



Ventura Securities

Rating: Subscribe

EAAA India Alternatives operates through a diversified, multi-strategy alternative investment platform and generates revenue primarily through management and advisory fees, variable additional returns and general partner (GP) income. EAAA managed 10 active Real Assets funds, including two Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), and 16 active Private Credit funds, said Ventura.

"The real assets business had FPAUM of around Rs 28,040 crore, while Private Credit FPAUM stood at around Rs 19,272 crore. The platform had 11,009 client relationships as of June 2026, including 1,493 repeat clients, while institutional clients accounted for around 49 per cent of total AUM. Its presence spans India and international markets," it added with a 'subscribe' rating.