Concerned about attacks, targeting commercial vessels must cease: MEA after Indians killed in Hormuz strikes

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it is deeply concerned about the attacks on the two vessels, MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, leading to the death of an Indian national. The government also summoned Iran's Deputy Ambassador to the ministry to lodge strong protests against the attacks. The MEA said the targeting of commercial vessels must stop.

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The ministry said both the vessels were carrying 30 Indian seafarers, among the combined crew of 46. “Of the 12 Indian nationals onboard MT Al Bahiyah, one has tragically lost his life and another has been injured. Of the 18 Indian nationals onboard MT Mombasa, 9 have sustained injuries, including 2 who are reported to be seriously injured,” it said in a statement.

The Indian mission and post in the UAE are closely monitoring the situation and are in touch with authorities to provide all possible assistance to affected seafarers.

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“We strongly condemn these attacks and acts of violence targeting seafarers and disrupting free and safe navigation through international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz. We also reiterate our deep concern on account of the resumption of attacks and escalation of hostilities in the West-Asian region and call for immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue and diplomacy in the interests of peace, security and stability in the region. In particular, the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must cease in order that free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, can be restored at the earliest,” it said.

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DON'T MISS | Iran sneaks out oil tankers through Hormuz as threats to ships increase

The US launched strikes on Iran early on Tuesday following President Donald Trump's announcement that Washington is reinstating a blockade on Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. He also indicated that other ships may be charged for safe passage through the area. In response, Iran carried out attacks targeting Bahrain, Jordan, and two tankers linked to the UAE.

Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, 11 Indian nationals have lost their lives. Several Indian seafarers have been rescued as ships and tankers have come under attack. Last month, three Indian sailors were killed in a US strike on the Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello.