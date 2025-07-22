Brigade Group acquires 20.19 acre in Bengaluru for Rs 588 crore

Bengaluru-based Brigade Group has announced the acquisition of a 20.19-acre land parcel in the Whitefield–Hoskote corridor. This strategic purchase, completed at ₹588.33 crore, is expected to bolster the company's plans for mixed-use development. The project will focus on creating a vibrant urban ecosystem integrating residential, commercial, and retail spaces. Brigade Group aims to achieve a Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹5,200 crore through this venture.

Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises Limited, remarked, "This acquisition aligns with our vision to develop landmark destinations that integrate living, working, and leisure. The Whitefield–Hoskote belt is poised for exponential growth, and we’re excited to contribute meaningfully to its transformation." The site is strategically located near major IT hubs and emerging infrastructure projects, underscoring Brigade's commitment to enhancing its presence in Bengaluru's burgeoning real estate market.

This purchase follows Brigade's recent acquisition of an 11-acre site near ITPL in May, intended for a premium commercial project. With approximately 4.2 million square feet of development potential, the new project will expand Brigade's portfolio in East Bengaluru. The development will include diverse components, blending residential, commercial, and retail spaces to create a dynamic urban environment. This approach not only strengthens Brigade's position in the market but also reflects its dedication to sustainable urban growth.

Founded in 1986, Brigade Group operates across several Indian cities, including Chennai and Hyderabad, with a diverse portfolio spanning residential, office, and hospitality sectors. The company's strategic moves in the real estate sector have consistently demonstrated its ability to adapt and thrive in a competitive market. Brigade's continued expansion in Bengaluru reaffirms its commitment to delivering high-quality developments that meet the evolving needs of urban dwellers.