BSE 500 performers: Tata Investment among 7 stocks surge up to 80% in 2025; check list

While the broader market has been moving at a modest pace in 2025, with the benchmark BSE Sensex gaining just 4.53 per cent and the BSE 500 index rising a mere 2.78 per cent, a select cohort of stocks has spectacularly defied this trend.

These seven companies have delivered stellar returns, with gains ranging from 34 per cent to an impressive 80 per cent, rewarding shareholders in an otherwise tepid market.

Leading the pack is Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, which has seen its stock price rocket by 80 per cent this year. The shares of the state-run mining and mineral processing company surged from Rs 323.85 to Rs 584.85 on the BSE. GMDC is primarily involved in the exploration and development of key resources like bauxite, manganese, and limestone.

Close behind is Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, a financial services player that has delivered a robust 65 per cent gain. The stock climbed from Rs 314.05 to Rs 518.75 in 2025. The company caters to the consumer and MSME financing sectors, with a portfolio that includes digital personal loans and pre-owned car financing.

Wealth management firm Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd also created significant value for its investors, with its stock rallying 63 per cent from Rs 1,967.70 to Rs 3216.95. The company specializes in providing comprehensive financial solutions and advisory services tailored for High-Net-Worth and Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals.

In the engineering space, HBL Engineering Ltd registered a strong performance with a 46 per cent upswing. Its shares advanced from Rs 633.05 to Rs 924.65 on the BSE. HBL Engineering operates in a niche segment, manufacturing a diverse range of specialized batteries, including Lead Acid and Lithium, alongside critical electronics for the railway and defense sectors.

A key performer from the Tata stable, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, saw its shares appreciate by 44 per cent, moving from Rs 685.41 to Rs 991.74. As a non-banking financial company, it functions as a long-term investment vehicle for the Tata Group, holding stakes in a wide array of listed and unlisted companies. Adding to the buzz, the stock is in focus today as it turns ex-date for its stock split. The company is subdividing its shares from a face value of Rs 10 to Re 1, with today also being the record date to determine shareholder eligibility.

Redington Ltd, a major distributor of Apple products and other technology solutions, recorded a solid 35 per cent gain. Its stock price increased from Rs 199.40 to Rs 269.95. Redington plays a crucial role in the technology supply chain, providing everything from smartphones and wearables to enterprise-level cloud and data security solutions through its extensive global distribution network.

Rounding out the list is the public-sector undertaking Hindustan Copper Ltd, which saw its stock climb 34 per cent from Rs 244.95 to Rs 329.60. The company's core business revolves around the mining of copper ore and its subsequent processing into Metal-In-Concentrate, operating as a single, integrated segment.

