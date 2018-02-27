BSE cautions investors on unsolicited messages about these firms

The BSE has issued a list of firms cautioning investors from unsolicited messages (SMSes) they receive on their mobile phones.The exchange has asked investors to report such unsolicited messages on 91-7506840578.

In a release, the exchange said, "BSE is issuing this Investor Alert to warn investors about leagues/schemes/competitions etc (hereinafter referred to as "schemes") offered by third party or group company /associate of stock broker, which may involve distribution of prize monies."

The BSE said Investors are cautioned about the following:

Participation in such schemes is at investors' own risks, cost and consequences. Such schemes are neither approved nor endorsed by Exchange. For any kind of disputes relating to such schemes or enforcement of any agreement/ MoU etc. signed by investors to enter into or pursuant to joining such schemes, none of the following recourses will be available to investors:

Stock Exchange dispute resolution mechanism

Investor grievance redressal mechanism administered by Stock Exchange

Benefits of investor protection under SEBI/Stock Exchange jurisdiction

Further, the stock exchange said: "It has come to the attention of the Exchange that certain persons and / or entities have been circulating communications soliciting offer to purchase /deal in the shares of the Exchange while such shares are unlisted. In this regard, it should specifically be noted that such communications have not been directly or indirectly solicited or prompted by the Exchange, nor does the Exchange endorse communications of such nature in any manner whatsoever. Any offer or solicitation pursuant to such communications should be carefully evaluated with respect to their legality (including but not limited to under the Companies Act, 2013, the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992, the rules and regulations thereunder) as well as the risks involved in the same. It should be specifically noted that any person who chooses to participate in any transaction pursuant to such communications (whether as buyer or seller), does so entirely at their own risk."