BSE stock: Mukul Agrawal to receive 32,00,000 additional shares. Here's how

Seasoned Dalal Street investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal is set to receive 32,00,000 additional shares of BSE on May 26 as the leading exchange has announced the record date for the issue of bonus shares. The company informed about the record date, allotment and trading date of the bonus shares.

The additional shares shall be allotted to all eligible shareholders, including Mukul Agrawal. The company had fixed May 23, Friday as the record date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the bonus issue. Bonus stocks shall be allotted on May 26, Monday, while these bonus shares shall be made available for trading from May 27, Tuesday, said the company in exchange filing.



The company board of BSE has announced a bonus issue in 2:1 ratio on April 30, 2025. It means that all eligible shareholders of the company shall receive two bonus equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each for every one equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each held by them as on the record date. However, the stock price shall be adjusted in the similar way.

Marquee stock market investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal owned 16,00,000 equity shares or 1.18 per cent stake in BSE as of March 31, 2025. If his stake remains unchanged as of the record day, Agrawal is set to receive 32 lakh equity shares of the company as per the bonus ratio. However, its stake in the company shall remain unchanged at 1.18 per cent, if there is no stake rejig.



Shares of BSE soared another 4.5 per cent during the trading session on Tuesday to hit a new high at Rs 7,265, with a total market capitalization just shy of Rs 1 lakh crore mark. Agrawal's stake in the company is valued at Rs 1,162.40 crore as of its day's high. BSE had announced a dividend of Rs 23 per share for investors Agrawal is said to get Rs 3.68 crore as dividend from BSE.

The company board of BSE had recommended a dividend of Rs 23 per share (1,150 per cent), which included an final dividend of Rs 9 per shares (1,800 per cent) and a special dividend of Rs 5 per share (250 per cent). Face value of BSE share is Rs 2 each. The record date to determine the eligibility for the dividend is Wednesday, May 14, which shall be paid on or before September 18.



Shares of BSE have delivered multibagger returns to the investors in the longer run, while it has been rewarded the investors in short-term as well. It gained more than 60 per cent in the six months, while the stock has rallied nearly 180 per cent in the last one year. The stock has zoomed nearly 5,000 per cent in the last five years.



BSE reported a 362 per cent rise in its net profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 494 crore. India's oldest exchange clocked a revenue from operations at Rs 847 crore, up 75 per cent YoY. Its operating Ebitda (including core SGF) for the quarter more than tripled to Rs 594 crore, while Ebitda margins stood at 70 per cent.

Following its Q4 results, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a 'buy' rating on BSE with a target price of Rs 7,600. Nuvama gave it a target price of Rs 7,200 with a 'buy' tag, which already has been achieved. HDFC Securities gave BSE an 'add' rating with a target price of Rs 6,200 apiece.