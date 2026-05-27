BT Closing Bell | Sensex, Nifty extend decline for second day; banking stocks weigh

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty declined for the second straight session on Wednesday, dragged down by financial and banking stocks amid uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran peace talks.

At close, the Sensex declined 141.90 points, or 0.19 per cent, to close at 75,867.80, while the Nifty edged down 6.55 points, or 0.03 per cent, to settle at 23,907.15.

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Top gainers & losers

Among Sensex constituents, HDFC Bank emerged as the top loser, declining 2.63% to Rs 758.50. Infosys followed with a 0.71% fall, while ITC, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank dropped 0.61%, 0.53%, 0.51% and 0.50%, respectively.

While stocks such as Power Grid, Eternal and NTPC were among the gainers on the 30-pack index, they advanced up to 2.56%.

"Main indices remain range‑bound, while midcaps have entered a new zone supported by recovering domestic inflows that are offsetting FII selling. This shift reflects expectations of an earnings and valuation reset as prospects for US–Iran peace improve,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd.

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