BSE, NSE to stay closed on May 28 for Bakri Id: Check next stock market holiday in June 2026

Stock market holidays: On Wednesday, both benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, were trading on a muted note but managed to maintain a positive bias, inching up by 0.11% and 0.12%, respectively, at last check. Investors are adjusting their positions to accommodate a holiday-shortened schedule, as the markets prepare to shut down tomorrow.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Normal trading activities on the major exchanges would hit pause on Thursday, May 28, in observance of Bakri Id. According to exchanges, the 2026 calendar year features a total of 16 scheduled stock market holidays. With eight of those dates already in the rearview mirror, tomorrow's closure for Bakri Id would mark the ninth official market off-day of the year.

Next market holiday after Bakri Id?

Once the exchanges resume normal operations on Friday. The very next stock market holiday is scheduled for Friday, June 26, when both the BSE and NSE would close their doors to observe Muharram.

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) would observe a partial closure for the Bakri Id holiday. The domestic commodity exchange would suspend operations for its morning session, running from 9 am to 5 pm. Afterwards, the MCX would reopen for its evening trading session from 5 pm.

Advertisement

Looking further ahead past June, the 2026 holiday following the Muharram break, traders would have a clear run until September, when the markets would close on Monday, September 14, to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

October brings two market closures: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on Friday, October 2, followed by Dussehra on Tuesday, October 20. November would see the markets shut on Tuesday, November 10, for Diwali Balipratipada, and again on Tuesday, November 24, for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev. The trading year would wrap up its holiday calendar on Friday, December 25, for Christmas.

