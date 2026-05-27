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BSE, NSE to stay closed on May 28 for Bakri Id: Check next stock market holiday in June 2026

BSE, NSE to stay closed on May 28 for Bakri Id: Check next stock market holiday in June 2026

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) would observe a partial closure for the Bakri Id holiday. The domestic commodity exchange would suspend operations for its morning session, running from 9 am to 5 pm.

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Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated May 27, 2026 12:50 PM IST
BSE, NSE to stay closed on May 28 for Bakri Id: Check next stock market holiday in June 2026Looking further ahead past June, the 2026 holiday following the Muharram break, traders would have a clear run until September, when the markets would close on Monday, September 14. (Image: AI generated)
SUMMARY
  • Markets will close on Thursday, May 28, for Bakri Id holiday.
  • Next holiday after Bakri Id is Muharram on June 26.

Stock market holidays: On Wednesday, both benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, were trading on a muted note but managed to maintain a positive bias, inching up by 0.11% and 0.12%, respectively, at last check. Investors are adjusting their positions to accommodate a holiday-shortened schedule, as the markets prepare to shut down tomorrow.

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Normal trading activities on the major exchanges would hit pause on Thursday, May 28, in observance of Bakri Id. According to exchanges, the 2026 calendar year features a total of 16 scheduled stock market holidays. With eight of those dates already in the rearview mirror, tomorrow's closure for Bakri Id would mark the ninth official market off-day of the year.

Next market holiday after Bakri Id?

Once the exchanges resume normal operations on Friday. The very next stock market holiday is scheduled for Friday, June 26, when both the BSE and NSE would close their doors to observe Muharram.

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) would observe a partial closure for the Bakri Id holiday. The domestic commodity exchange would suspend operations for its morning session, running from 9 am to 5 pm. Afterwards, the MCX would reopen for its evening trading session from 5 pm.

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Looking further ahead past June, the 2026 holiday following the Muharram break, traders would have a clear run until September, when the markets would close on Monday, September 14, to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

October brings two market closures: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on Friday, October 2, followed by Dussehra on Tuesday, October 20. November would see the markets shut on Tuesday, November 10, for Diwali Balipratipada, and again on Tuesday, November 24, for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev. The trading year would wrap up its holiday calendar on Friday, December 25, for Christmas.
 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

FAQs

  • +

    Is the Indian stock market closed on Bakri Id in 2026?

    Yes, both the BSE and NSE are scheduled to remain closed on Thursday, May 28, 2026, on account of Bakri Id.

  • +

    When is the next stock market holiday after Bakri Id?

    After Bakri Id, the next stock market holiday is Friday, June 26, 2026, when the exchanges will remain shut for Muharram.

  • +

    How many stock market holidays are scheduled in 2026 and which ones come later in the year?

    There are 16 scheduled stock market holidays in 2026. After Muharram, key later holidays include Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, Dussehra on October 20, Diwali Balipratipada on November 10, Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev on November 24, and Christmas on December 25.

Published on: May 27, 2026 12:50 PM IST
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