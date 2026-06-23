Monsoon 2026: Dust storms, strong winds sweep Delhi; IMD issues red alert

Dust and wind swept through parts of Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, darkening the sky and sharply reducing visibility, as the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for severe thunderstorms, lightning and rain across the city over the next few hours.

The IMD said light to moderate rain accompanied by dust storms was likely at a few places, while severe thunderstorms with lightning and squally winds of 80-100 kmph were very likely over most parts of Delhi. In a nowcast warning, or localised short-term alert, the department placed most places in the city under a red alert, signalling the possibility of severe weather conditions.

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The weather office said it had communicated the warning to district authorities and disaster management officials and advised them to take necessary precautions. The sudden change in weather reached Delhi and neighbouring parts of the National Capital Region around 2.30 pm, when the IMD also issued alerts for parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Within minutes, strong gusts reduced visibility across several parts of the capital, with dust clouds engulfing roads and residential areas. Videos shared on social media showed the scale of the storm, with one post describing a "very severe dust storm in North Delhi" and another calling it a "Garbage Storm in Delhi".

Meteorologists said the dust storm was triggered by a typical pre-monsoon weather pattern. Extremely hot surface temperatures over north-west India created unstable atmospheric conditions, and cooler air linked to an approaching weather disturbance forced warm air near the surface to rise rapidly.

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This helped build thunderstorm clouds, while downdrafts from the storms pushed large amounts of dust from dry surfaces into the air. The IMD said the dust storm was likely to be followed by thunderstorms, lightning and light rainfall as moisture-bearing winds interacted with the unstable atmosphere.

Apart from Delhi, alerts were issued for places including Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri in Haryana; Bagpat, Khekra, Pilakhua and Sikandrabad in Uttar Pradesh; and Alwar, Bhiwadi, Tijara and Deeg in Rajasthan. Authorities advised residents to remain indoors during the peak of the storm, avoid unnecessary travel and secure loose objects that could become airborne in strong winds.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and the maximum was expected to settle around 40 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD. With the monsoon gradually advancing northwards, forecasters said such dust storms and thunderstorms may continue across north-western India in the coming days before more widespread rainfall activity takes over.