BT Closing Bell | Sensex settles 790 pts higher, Nifty above 23,650; Bharti Airtel up 5% post Q4

Sensex, Nifty today: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty climbed for the second straight session on Thursday, supported by gains in metal, PSU bank, telecom, and healthcare stocks, despite concerns over elevated crude oil prices and geopolitical uncertainty.

At close, the Sensex jumped 789.74 points, or 1.06 per cent, to close at 75,398.72, while the Nifty climbed 277 points, or 1.18 per cent, to settle at 23,689.60.

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Top gainers & losers

Among Sensex constituents, Bharti Airtel emerged as the top gainer, rising 5.32% to Rs 1883.25. Eternal followed with a 3.32% gain, while HDFC Bank, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finance rose 2.67%, 2.59%, 2.12% and 2.08%, respectively.

While IT stocks such as Infosys, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies were among the losers on the 30-pack index, declining up to 2.46%.

Despite the rupee hitting a record low and crude remaining elevated, Indian equities staged a counterintuitive recovery from intraday lows to end higher, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

“Investor confidence was bolstered in anticipation of potential government measures to mitigate INR weakness, including consideration of bond tax relief for foreign investors and potential tightening of the Liberalized Remittance Scheme to stem capital outflows,” Nair said.

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Five stocks, namely HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Eternal and M&M, contributed largely to the Sensex’s jump.

Among sectoral indices, the BSE Metal index climbed 2.03% to close at 44,262.59, while the BSE PSU Bank and telecom indices advanced 1.38% and 2.87% to settle at 4,607.29 and 3,341.29, respectively.

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“Overall, the market structure suggests a positive short-term bias with stock-specific action likely to remain active. Sustained strength above resistance zones will be crucial for continuation of the rebound, while dips toward support levels may attract fresh buying interest,” said Aakash Shah, Research Analyst, Choice Equity Broking Private Ltd