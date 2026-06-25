BT Opening Bell | Sensex, Nifty open in green; IndiGo, Maruti, M&M, SBI shares top gainers

The Indian stock market opened higher on Thursday amid mixed action in Asian markets. Brent crude prices trading below $75 a barrel, also led to positive sentiment in the Indian equities market. Sensex rose 375 points to 77,366 and Nifty rallied 116 points to 24,136 in early deals today.

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Among Sensex constituents, IndiGo, Maruti, M&M, SBI were the top gainers today, rising up to 3.31%.

Top Sensex losers were PowerGrid, Titan, Infosys, BEL and Asian Paints shares fell up to 1.62%.

Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking said, "The near-term market setup appears encouraging, supported by positive global cues, resilient domestic liquidity, and improving sentiment across key sectors. The strong rebound witnessed in the previous session highlights the willingness of investors to accumulate on declines. While some consolidation near higher levels cannot be ruled out, sustained strength above immediate support zones may help maintain the positive momentum and keep the broader trend biased towards the upside."

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Previous session

Sensex pack advanced 790.54 points or 1.04 per cent to close at 76,991.22, while the NSE Nifty50 index rose 197.55 points or 0.83 per cent to settle at 24,021.65.