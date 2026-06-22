BT Opening Bell | Sensex, Nifty open in green; RIL, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank top gainers

The Indian stock market opened higher on Monday amid gains across Asian markets on signs of progress in US-Iran peace talks. Brent crude prices below $80 a barrel, also led to positive sentiment in Indian equities. Sensex rose 400 points to 77202 and Nifty gained 123 points to 24,136 in early deals today.

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Among Sensex constituents, RIL, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top gainers today, rising up to 2.54%.

Top Sensex losers were IndiGo, Titan, Adani Ports, ITC and Ultratech Cements shaes falling up to 0.85%.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said, "Despite the confusing news coming from the West Asia talks, Brent crude is trading below $80. This market signal indicates that further flare up in the conflict is unlikely. However, the situation remains fluid and has to be watched closely. The market momentum is now in the mid and small caps assisted by superior earnings growth potential. Bank Nifty is fundamentally strong and deserves calibrated accumulation."

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Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited on the Nifty outlook said,"Oscillators are all seen turning lower, but that is not surprising given downside gapped opening that followed a 5 day spree of higher close. We remain optimistic about an upmove, given a hammer candle formation on Friday pointing to bulls gaining upper hand. We will start the week with hopes of 24300-600, but also with eyes on 23800 as the downside marker."

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Previous session

Nifty, the 50 stock index closed at 24,013, down 0.64% or 154.90 pts. Sensex too crashed 607 pts to close at 76,802.