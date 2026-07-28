Around 2.45 lakh smart meter consumers to pay fresh security deposit over 4 months. Check why

Under current rules, the corporation will charge security at ₹400 per kilowatt of sanctioned load. Households with higher sanctioned loads will need to pay proportionally larger amounts. Many long-standing customers who took connections after 1990 had paid only Rs. 50 or Rs. 100 as security decades ago; the revised rate represents a substantial increase for them.

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Installations and impact

More than 2.77 lakh smart meters have already been installed in the district, the majority on domestic connections. When meters were first converted to prepaid, earlier deposits were adjusted and consumers were not required to make fresh payments. That prepaid system sparked public anger and protests, prompting the utility to restore postpaid billing last month.

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Payment schedule to ease burden

To mitigate the immediate financial strain, the electricity corporation will collect the total additional amount in four equal instalments spread across electricity bills from July through October. Even so, the phased recovery means millions of consumers will see higher bills over the next four months.

"The security deposit for smart meters converted from prepaid to postpaid can be paid in four equal instalments with the electricity bills from July to October for consumers' convenience," said Anil Kumar Singh, Superintending Engineer, Zone‑I, Ghaziabad.

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Financial burden quantified

At ₹ 400 per kw, the corporation estimates the move will impose an extra financial burden of approximately ₹ 9.80 crore (₹ 98,044,000) on district consumers. The price increase will affect older people and low-income households with small deposits the most. They are asking the utility company to offer exemptions or easier payment plans for customers who are vulnerable.