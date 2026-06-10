Planning to fly from Jewar? Air India Express pulls out. What changes for you

Noida's Jewar Airport opens on June 15 — but there is a catch. Air India Express, which previously committed to flying from the new airport, has quietly backed out.

It also recently pulled out of the Hindon Airport. So when Jewar opens to the public, only IndiGo and Akasa Air will be there to greet you. IndiGo kicks off on Day 1; Akasa Air follows on June 16. If you were hoping to take an affordable Air India Express flight to Abu Dhabi or Dubai from Jewar, that's off the table for now.

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If you live in Noida, Greater Noida, or western Uttar Pradesh, this directly affects how you fly and whether the dependence on the Delhi airport will go down. Here's the full picture.

Why did Air India Express back out?

The airline has indefinitely postponed its Noida International Airport launch plans after pulling out of the Hindon Airport operations, The Times of India reported. The airline took this decision as part of cost-cutting measures within the Tata Group-owned Air India, which has been facing mounting losses.

The group is reluctant to incur additional expenses to set up facilities at a new airport in a region where it already has a major presence through the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. The move is part of a broader exercise to rationalise the airline's networks, with some other routes also being reviewed.

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What does it mean for flyers?

Air India Express backing out of the Noida airport launch implies that passengers will now have fewer choices. The commercial operations will begin as scheduled, with IndiGo and Akasa being the key players.

Passengers are advised to check airline schedules before planning their travel from Jewar. Early travellers should also compare fares across Jewar and Delhi, as price differences may vary significantly during the launch phase.

Will dependence on Delhi airport go down?

That's not the case.

One of Jewar airport's biggest selling points has been the convenience of the residents of Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, and parts of Western Uttar Pradesh. With Air India Express deciding to back off from Jewar and Hindon, passengers loyal to the airline will still have to travel to Delhi to catch Air India Group flights.