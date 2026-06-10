Hexagon Nutrition IPO: Check application, allotment odds, fresh GMP & listing date

Hexagon Nutrition is likely to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Wednesday, June 10. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds either on the weekend or latest by Thursday, June 11. The research-based nutrition company saw a strong response from the investors during the three-day bidding process.

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The IPO of Hexagon Nutrition was open for bidding between June 05 and June 09. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 42-45 per share with a lot size of 333 shares. The company eyed to raise a total of Rs 139 crore via IPO, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 3,08,58,704 crore shares.

The issue was overall subscribed a total of 53.68 times with more than 7.71 lakh applications, fetching bids for Rs 5,200 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 19.77 times. The non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota was booked 161.49 times, while the allocation for retail investors was booked 26.85 during the three-day bidding process.

Based on the subscription status, here is the tentative allotment mix for IPO of Hexagon Nutrition:

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Big HNI category: One out of 37 investors will get 4,662 equity shares. (Probability: 2.7 per cent)

Small HNI category: One out of 112 investors will get 4,662 equity shares. (Probability: 0.89 per cent)

Retail category: One out of 21 investors will get 333 equity shares. (Probability: 4.76 per cent)

The grey market premium (GMP) of Hexagon Nutrition has seen dropped sharply even after strong listing of CMR Green Technologies and decent response from the investors amid mixed market sentiments. Last heard, it was commanding a GMP of Rs 4.5 per share, suggesting a listing of 9-11 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood at Rs 12 before the bidding kicked-off.

Incorporated in 1993, Mumbai-based Hexagon Nutrition is a research-driven nutrition company. It is engaged in developing and manufacturing products across micronutrient premixes, branded wellness and clinical nutrition, therapeutic formulations, and ready-to-use foods.

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Cumulative Capital and Catalyst Capital Partners are the book running lead managers of Hexagon Nutrition IPO and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Refund initiations and credit of shares is likely to be done by Thursday, June 11. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on June 12, 2026.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Hexagon Nutrition, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select Hexagon Nutrition Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Similarly, one can also check the allotment status on NSE website also (https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids)

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘CMRGREEN’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed.

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.