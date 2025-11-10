BEL secures additional orders worth Rs 792 crore; shares react

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Monday said it received additional orders worth Rs 792 crore since its last disclosure on October 30, 2025.

According to an exchange filing, the major orders include projects for defence network upgrades, radio communication networks, radars, communication equipment, drones, combat management systems, gun sighting systems, upgrades, spares and related services.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Earlier, the state-run defence PSU reported a 17.86 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,286.13 crore for the July–September quarter (Q2) of FY26. Revenue from operations rose 25.75 per cent to Rs 5,763.65 crore during the period.

For the first half of FY26, BEL's profit after tax stood at Rs 2,255.26 crore, up from Rs 1,867.41 crore in the same period last year, while revenue from operations came in at Rs 10,180.48 crore against Rs 8,782.18 crore in the previous year.

Following the announcement, BEL shares were trading 0.70 per cent higher at Rs 417.15.

Technically, the scrip traded lower than the 5-day simple moving average (SMA) but higher than the 10-day, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 54.43. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

Advertisement

As per BSE, the stock has a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 53.62/53.47 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 17.50. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 7.77/7.79 with a return on equity (RoE) of 32.62. According to Trendlyne data, BEL has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility.

As of September 2025, promoters held a 51.14 per cent stake in the state-owned defence player.