JFSL's arm forays into next-gen MLFF tolling; stock edges higher

Jio Payments Bank Ltd (JPBL), a subsidiary of Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL), has secured a contract to deploy an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)-based Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) toll collection system across two toll plazas — Shahjahanpur and Manoharpura — on the Gurugram-Jaipur stretch.

In a filing to the BSE on Monday, the company said the MLFF system represents an advanced electronic toll collection mechanism that identifies, classifies and charges vehicles without requiring them to stop or use designated toll lanes. The technology integrates Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), ANPR, Dedicated Short-Range Communication (DSRC) and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) solutions to ensure seamless, contactless tolling across multiple lanes, reducing congestion and improving commuter convenience.

The project was awarded under a tender floated by Indian Highways Management Company Ltd (IHMCL) as part of India's pilot MLFF initiative aimed at creating barrier-free vehicular movement on national highways. JPBL has won two of the five MLFF contracts awarded so far, marking a major step in expanding its presence in digital tolling operations.

The company noted that winning the MLFF contract builds upon its FASTag-based toll processing services launched in July 2025. JPBL currently manages toll operations at 11 plazas nationwide as an acquirer bank. With these new projects, it aims to strengthen its role in India's infrastructure-driven digital payments ecosystem.

Shares of Jio Financial Services closed 0.16 per cent higher at Rs 308.65 on Monday.