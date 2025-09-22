Buy idea: JSW Infra in 'decisive bullish phase', may touch Rs 382, says Systematix

Systematix Shares and Stocks (India) Ltd in its latest technical note said JSW Infrastructure has entered a decisive bullish phase after completing a prolonged correction and consolidation. From its all-time high near Rs 360, the stock corrected 39 per cent to Rs 218, where it found strong support, and has since rallied almost 53 per cent from the lows.

Systematix suggested buying JSW Infrastructure shares in the cash market at around Rs 336-332, with stop loss placed at Rs 312, for the initial target of Rs 354. It sees prospects of the stock reaching Rs 382 level.

The brokerage noted the stock is now trading above the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of Rs 305, drawn from the fall between Rs 360 and Rs 218. This indicates the correction phase has likely ended and the primary uptrend is resuming.

Systematix said the price action has also confirmed a breakout of the Inverse Head and Shoulders pattern around Rs 326, supported by a large bullish candlestick and above-average volumes across daily, weekly and monthly charts. Systematix added that this pattern took nearly 51 weeks, underlining the depth of consolidation before the breakout.

From a trend perspective, moving averages are aligned positively, and the 20–50 DMA crossover has generated a fresh buy signal, the broking firm said.

On the daily chart, the stock has gained 2.47 per cent, while the weekly and monthly charts show rises of 6.52 per cent and 13.45 per cent, respectively, highlighting strength across multiple time frames. On the monthly chart, it is also trading above the highs of the past seven months, indicating the dominance of bulls.

The brokerage further pointed out that the stock has closed above the upper Bollinger Band on the weekly chart, signalling a volatility breakout after a prolonged low-volatility phase.

Momentum indicators, it said, confirm this bias, with ADX at 24 reflecting a strengthening trend, while +DI at 35 and –DI at 13 show bullish momentum firmly in control. Systematix has set a target price of Rs 382 on the counter.